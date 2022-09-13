How to play Minecraft in VR

Minecraft is a game that many players probably feel like they could exist in. Yes, there is danger and death, but in comparison to many other video games, it's a much safer world to occupy. Life in a Minecraft world seems easier, and players won't have to deal with the same everyday struggles.

For that reason, Minecraft is an excellent VR game. It can't actually be lived in, but players can put on a headset and feel like they're in the game. Unfortunately, this type of gameplay is not the most accessible, but there are ways to do it.

Minecraft in Virtual Reality: A complete guide

One of the ways crafters can access VR is through QuestCraft. This requires a Quest 2 device and Java Edition (since QuestCraft is a mod).

Players can check out the official QuestCraft site for help, and they will also find the official QuestCraft files they need to download there. Here are the steps to begin playing Minecraft in VR:

Download the APK file. It should be about 56 MB. Sideload the APK from Sidequest on the VR device. Move the downloaded zip file somewhere that will be easily accessible. Place the Android folder on the quest device. Do the same with the Alarms folder. Open the PojavLauncher. Go to Settings and find the Video and Renderers sections. Click Renderers. Select the third option available here. Select the correct profile. Click play. Enjoy crafting in VR.

This version of VR Minecraft is usually updated often, so there should be no major issues, and players should have a relatively hassle-free experience.

QuestCraft can allow for VR (Image via QuestCraft)

There is also a second way to play the game in VR. Both Java and Bedrock Editions are available on an Oculus Quest 2. It will simply be played on the computer where the game is housed and streamed to the device for the VR experience.

Players will first need to set up the Oculus Link on the device and whichever version of the game is installed. Here's how to do so for Windows 10 Edition:

Open the Oculus app on the computer with Minecraft on it. Find and click the 'Settings' link. Navigate to 'General.' Find the 'Unknown Sources' setting and enable it. This ensures even unknown apps can run on the Oculus. Open Oculus Link from the headset. Launch the shortcut for it. Wait until it loads and then put the headset back on. Start crafting in virtual reality.

For Java, it's a little bit more difficult: Here's how to run it:

Enable Oculus Link on the headset. Open SteamVR. Open the Airlink Interface next. Choose the monitor that has the game on it. Launch the Java Edition of the game. Select the Vivecraft version. Click Play. It may take some time to load, after which gamers can enjoy virtual reality crafting.

For now, these remain the two best ways to experience the game in VR. However, VR will likely become much more accessible as technology advances.

