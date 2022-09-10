5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for deep dark caves

Some of the most anticipated additions to Minecraft during the 1.9 update were the deep dark cave biome and the two features found within it. The first of these features are ancient cities, while the second is the Warden.

There are many Minecraft seeds available for Bedrock players who want to quickly gain access to both ancient cities and deep dark caves. Listed below are five of the best.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Jungle Spawn City and 4 other amazing Minecraft Bedrock seeds for ancient cities and deep dark biomes

1) Frozen City

The ancient city found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -823653415676343449

Ancient City: -1384, -984

Village: -360, 136

Village: -344, -312

Village: 216, -904

Village: -872, -952

Pillager Outpost: -1176, -1048

Desert Temple: 728, 216

Desert Temple: 1032, 312

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a savannah biome on the coast of a small ocean. Players will find a desert biome across the ocean to the east. They will also come across plains and forests to the north.

Players will find birch and dark oak forests to the south. If they head to the west, they will run into old growth spruce and taigas. If they go even further, they will find snowy slopes, groves, and ice spike biomes.

This seed only has one ancient city near the spawn point, but there are a total of four villages for players to quickly loot. There are also two desert temples across the ocean to the east. Players can loot these structures before taking on the pillager outpost and delving into the deep dark’s ancient city.

2) Double Spawn Cities

One of the ancient cities found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -8529048677137134307

Ancient City: 808, 40

Ancient City: 1320, 40

Village: 168, 152

Village: 696, 376

Pillager Outpost: 264, 520

Jungle Temple: -1208, 248

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a plains biome with a huge ocean to the north. To the east, players will find meadows, plains, and forests. To the west, they will come across forests, plains, and jungle biomes. Players will also find birch forests, oak forests, jungles, and savannahs to the south.

Players have a decent variety of structures to loot close to the spawn point. There are two villages for food and tools, pillager outposts for potential crossbows, and even a jungle temple near spawn. The seed also has two ancient cities to the east of spawn, both underneath mountains.

3) Jungle Spawn City

A pillager outpost found on the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2959872955029894114

Ancient City: 184, 152

Ancient City: 600, -648

Village: 856, 72

Village: 264, 648

Village: 840, 680

Pillager Outpost: 248, 472

Pillager Outpost: -872, 40

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a small combination of jungles, sparse jungles, and bamboo jungles, with a small ocean directly to the north of spawn.

To the west, players will find forests, savannahs, and more jungle. To the east, they will encounter meadows, sunflower plains, and flower forests. Players can also find a moderate savannah to the south.

There are two ancient cities close to spawn. One is found directly underneath the spawn jungle, and the other is found several hundred blocks to the northwest under a mountain surrounded by dark oak. There are plenty of villages and pillager outposts near the spawn point for players to loot.

4) Triple Jungle Cities

One of the ancient cities found in the world (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -403218492405921966

Ancient City: -200, 616

Ancient City: -728, 456

Ancient City: -1368, 536

Village: 152, -344

Village: 184, -792

Village: -376, -888

Village: -840, -728

Jungle Temple: -968, 744

This Minecraft seed spawns players on a thin vertical strip of land combining two continents. This vertical strip is made up of forests, plains, and savannahs.

Players will find more savannahs and plains to the north. They will also come across ocean biomes to the east and west of spawn.

To the south, players will find jungles, sparse jungles, bamboo jungles, and mountains. These jungle mountains have three separate ancient cities and deep dark biomes underneath them. A jungle temple is also located near the ancient cities.

There are also villages to the north where players can get quick access to iron and food.

5) Five Cities

The basement igloo and village that can be found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 3096081912766556929

Ancient City: -696, -1096

Ancient City: -1080, -264

Ancient City: -1768, 184

Ancient City: -1448, -1048

Ancient City: -1368, -1400

Basement Igloo: -1416, -1336

Village: -1384, -1272

Village: -1912, -1032

This Minecraft seed spawns players inside a birch forest biome on the coast of a large ocean biome.

To the north, players can find regular forests, plains, and eventually swamps. To the south and to the east lies a large ocean that players can delve into.

Players will come across several large mountain biomes to the west of spawn. These mountains are chock full of goodies to loot. There are several villages for food and iron, as well as a basement igloo for players to get a golden apple and some potions.

However, the real appeal of the seed is the deep dark caves and ancient cities beneath these mountain ranges.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh