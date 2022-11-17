How to play mob sounds using mob heads in Minecraft snapshot 22w46a

Mob heads have been a part of Minecraft for some time now, and the latest Java Edition snapshot (22w46a) has added a new mob head and given every mob head in-game a fun new function. Specifically, mob sounds can now be played by their respective heads under certain circumstances.

Mob heads in Minecraft can be obtained in many different ways. However, making them create their native sounds requires some assistance from a particular block. It's also important to note that this feature is currently only available in the latest snapshot and won't work in the stable 1.19.2 version. Fortunately, once players have a mob head, they can make sounds with it quite easily.

How to make mob heads play sounds in Minecraft Snapshot 22w46a

A note block can now play mob noises when a head is placed upon it (Image via Mojang)

Before the latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot was released, mob heads were used either as a decorative piece or as a disguise. The only exception is Wither Skeleton heads, which can be used to summon the powerful Wither boss. Nevertheless, mob heads in the game now have the ability to make ambient sounds when activated. This requires the placement of a mob head on top of a note block.

A note block is created in Minecraft with the help of eight wooden plank blocks and a piece of redstone dust being combined on a crafting table. When a player strikes, uses, or supplies a note block with a redstone signal, it will play a note depending on the block it's above or below.

As of snapshot 22w46a, players can now place mob heads atop note blocks, and when the blocks are activated, the mob head will play the ambient sound of the creature it was taken from.

How to obtain each mob head in Minecraft

Ender Dragon Head - Can be found within End Ships found within End Cities.

- Can be found within End Ships found within End Cities. Skeleton Heads - Obtained either by a skeleton being killed by a Charged Creeper explosion, or found within ancient cities within the Deep Dark biome.

- Obtained either by a skeleton being killed by a Charged Creeper explosion, or found within ancient cities within the Deep Dark biome. Wither Skeleton Heads - Looted by killing Wither Skeletons. By default, these heads have a 2.5% chance to drop. However, if killed by a Charged Creeper, Wither Skeleton heads will be a guaranteed drop unless multiple mobs are killed in the same explosion.

- Looted by killing Wither Skeletons. By default, these heads have a 2.5% chance to drop. However, if killed by a Charged Creeper, Wither Skeleton heads will be a guaranteed drop unless multiple mobs are killed in the same explosion. Zombie, Piglin, and Creeper Heads - Obtained by death via explosion from a Charged Creeper.

- Obtained by death via explosion from a Charged Creeper. Player Heads - Received using in-game commands, specifically the command "/give @p minecraft:player_head{SkullOwner:PlayerName}"

Once you've got a mob head in Minecraft, simply place it on top of the note block. From there, you can simply activate the note block manually to cause the mob sound to generate. Additionally, you can place a redstone-compatible block such as a button, lever, or pressure plate and connect it to the note block to cause it to activate only when a redstone signal is supplied. Since note blocks are already used to make interesting music, the addition of mob heads should certainly improve the ability to make a collection of sounds and actual music using the heads of in-game mobs.

