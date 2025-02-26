How to play with old Minecraft textures

Over the years, Mojang has brought several texture changes to various Minecraft blocks. When the game was released in 2011, the textures of almost every block were quite different. Some had extremely noisy textures, while others looked much flatter and dull. The studio has worked hard to improve various blocks' textures.

Despite the changes, one might want to go on a nostalgia trip and play Minecraft with the old textures. Thankfully, there's an extremely easy way to do that without any third-party features.

Steps to activate and play Minecraft with old textures

Java Edition

Activate the Programmer Art resource pack present on every version (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Here is how you can play with old textures in Minecraft's Java Edition:

Go to the main settings. Select Resource Packs. Find the Programmer Art resource pack on the list on the left side. The pack's logo should be a regular dirt block. Hit the play button that appears while hovering the mouse over the resource pack. Press Done. Wait for the game to reload. Enter any world to enjoy old textures of each block and item.

Bedrock Edition

The old textures can also be activated in Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While Java Edition has Programmer Art as the old texture pack, you can also enjoy old textures on Bedrock. Here's how you can activate the old textures here:

Head to the settings page from the main menu. Scroll down the left list of settings and select Global Resources. Open the drop-down menu of My Packs. Select Minecraft Classic Texture Pack. Activate the pack. Enter any world to enjoy the old textures.

Areas where the old textures won't apply

Some new mobs, blocks, and item textures will not change (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang)

While the old texture pack will change the textures of most blocks, items, and mobs, it might not change every texture.

Most notably, the Programmer Art or Classic Texture packs will not be able to change the textures of newer biomes that were recently added. Biomes like Cherry Grove, Deep Dark, Lush Caves, and Pale Garden will have the latest textures.

Additionally, mobs like bats, and cows will have the latest textures since they were recently changed.

