Minecraft vs Fortnite: Similarities and differences explored

Minecraft and Fortnite are some of the most popular gaming titles that offer players unique and immersive experiences. While the sandbox title offers exploration-based gameplay, the battle royale from Epic Games focuses on fast-paced action. Despite being two different games, they share many similarities and differences that contribute to their massive popularity.

In this article, we will explore the similarities and differences between Minecraft and Fortnite.

Similarities between Minecraft and Fortnite

There are many similarities in terms of building and cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games || Mojang Studios)

While both titles might seem poles apart visually and functionally, they share an array of similarities in their gameplay and engagement.

One of the most striking likenesses is the building mechanics — Mojang's sandbox title is known for its extensive builds, ranging from simple houses to insane mega builds utilizing a host of blocks and redstone tools.

Similarly, building is an integral part of the gameplay in Fortnite. Players can build complicated houses, forts, and even bases. Although the game offers a no-build mode, the standard gameplay allows players to build to protect themselves from enemy attacks or to gain higher ground. On the other hand, building is an important part of survival and growth in Minecraft.

Another common aspect is the survival element at the heart of the gameplay. While Minecraft requires you to explore and survive in a world filled with hostile mobs and natural hazards, Fortnite sees players battling on a vast map while the zone around them keeps shrinking. The presence of hazards and the need to overcome them is a factor that makes both titles very engaging.

Perhaps one of the most significant points of similarity is the popularity and importance of skins in Minecraft and Fortnite. The community and the official Marketplace offer players a wide selection of skins in the game. On the other hand, the Fortnite Item Shop allows players a wide selection of outfits and selectable styles to choose from.

While talking about outfits, it is important to mention how the game pass plays a crucial role in both games. The Fortnite Battle Pass allows players to obtain a host of free rewards and in-game currency apart from many cosmetics. Similarly, the Marketplace Pass gives players access to a veritable treasure trove of 150+ pieces of content and free skins.

Apart from this, both games have an immersive array of community-created maps. While the UEFN experiences constitute a major part of the Fortnite experience, the custom maps and add-ons in the Minecraft Marketplace offer many different adventures for players.

Differences between Minecraft and Fortnite

Both titles have major differences in terms of gameplay and combat mechanics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games || Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest differences between both titles is the pricing. While Fortnite is a free-to-play game, Minecraft needs to be purchased. In this aspect, the battle royale allows players to enjoy the game for free without having to purchase any copies. Additionally, the Fortnite Battle Pass is optional and not necessary for playing.

Perhaps one of the most crucial differences between both games is in the world itself. While the sandbox features a procedurally generated world of blocks and unique structures, Fortnite has a fixed set of maps across different modes. Minecraft offers a more diverse experience with unique and randomly generated seed maps that feature randomized placement of mobs, structures, and loot.

Another crucial difference is in the gameplay. While the sandbox title focuses on roleplaying, where the player must explore and survive in the world, Fortnite is essentially a battle royale shooter — survival is only possible by eliminating other players or avoiding elimination. On the other hand, survival is possible in Mojang's title without eliminating hostile mobs.

The combat mechanics are starkly different between both games. Since Minecraft is primarily a PvE experience, the combat is comparatively more relaxed and uses a mix of melee and ranged combat. It features weapons, such as swords, bows, tridents, and even maces. On the other hand, Fortnite is a PvP experience that uses guns, explosives, and technically advanced items to deal damage.

