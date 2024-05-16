How to play Solo Leveling mod for Minecraft

The Solo Leveling mod for Minecraft is ideal for any fan of the series or anyone who wants to add challenging elements to the game. The mod has been developed by cromtakun and is available on the Curseforge website. For those unaware, Solo Leveling is a Korean web novel written by Chugong and is based on humans with super strength defeating monsters.

The mod takes this very idea and gives you the task of defeating monsters. Here’s everything about the Solo Leveling mod, including what comes with it and how to download and play it.

Steps to download and play the Minecraft Solo Leveling mod

To download and play the mod, head over to the Curseforge website, search for the mod, and then download it. Since the mod is available only for the Forge mod loader, you also need to have that. Fabric mod loaders won’t do the job. After the download is complete, here’s what you need to do.

Open search from the Windows button and type %appdata% .

. This will open a folder where you can find the .minecraft folder.

folder. Open it and copy the mod file you downloaded and paste it inside the .minecraft folder.

That’s all you have to do to get this mod into the game. Depending on the version, you might have to open settings in the game and check if the mod has been activated or not.

Solo Leveling mod for Minecraft

The monsters in the Solo Leveling mod pack (Screenshot via Mojang Studios || YouTube/Cromta)

The Solo Leveling mod uses an interesting concept to make the game challenging and fun at the same time. Here’s what the mod gameplay is; the mod adds ‘gates’ around the Minecraft world. You will have to defeat dungeon bosses within 48 minutes after the gate has spawned.

If you fail to defeat the dungeon boss, this will unleash the fury of monsters into the world, making it even more difficult to survive. These monsters are strong, but not as strong as the warden.

But defeating powerful bosses is not the only thing that comes with the mod pack. Like the webcomic series, you can level up in the game and improve your stats to become more powerful and take on more challenging bosses. To download the mod, head over to its official Curseforge page.

Mining crystals to use as currency in the game (Screenshot via Mojang Studios || YouTube/Cromta)

The mod adds mana crystals in the game that players can mine. These crystals can be used as in-game currency or to defeat the bosses by upgrading the gear. But that’s not all; you can complete the quest lines and obtain a class or job in the game. The classes/jobs include,

Necromancer

Tank

Fire mage

Fight

Support mage

Ranger

So while you wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update, you can spend some time leveling up and beating monsters.