How to practice parkour in Minecraft?

Parkour is one of the most fun activities in Minecraft. It doesn't require any specific game mode or quest to start since it's simply the way you move from one point to another. When encountering a hole in the ground, you instinctively jump over it. Similarly, parkour involves skillfully jumping on blocks and navigating around obstacles to move from point A to point B in the game.

Parkour is not the hardest thing to learn in Minecraft, but it can take a long time to master. Although it only involves running, jumping, and stopping on a block at the correct time, it can be challenging on certain parkour maps. Here are some ways you can practice parkour.

Ways to practice parkour in Minecraft

Traverse through difficult terrain in a normal world

You can improve your parkour skills by simply traversing through difficult terrain in a regular Minecraft world (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the simplest ways to practice the basics of parkour running is by traversing through difficult terrain in the regular world. Realms like Nether have irregular terrain and a high risk of falling into the lava, which is perfect for honing your parkour skills. Although not all jumps are possible in the Nether, most of them can be pulled off by cleverly positioning your character's body to land on the block's hitbox.

If you want a simpler practice ground, you can start by climbing or descending high mountains. This will allow you to jump and carefully land on the block without sliding off.

Apart from that, you will find several terrain types that are great for doing a little parkour. You will get a sense of the running mechanics, jumping mechanics, and sliding mechanics after landing, which will greatly help you when trying out actual parkour runs and maps.

Parkour practice servers

Parkour practice Minecraft servers are a brilliant place to further hone your skills (Image via Mojang)

Once you feel you have made sense of all the movement mechanics, you can head over to one of the many Minecraft multiplayer servers that have parkour practice maps. Since parkour is a community-made activity, the best way to further hone your skills is to go to a practice server.

This is where you will find several levels of parkour runs, which usually get progressively harder to beat. There will be unique situations and placements of blocks which you need to navigate accurately. You will also learn how to cleverly use different blocks to clear a level. Blocks like slime, ladder, honey, etc. will help you in various ways.

Most of these parkour practice servers will not punish you harshly if you fall. Rather, it will allow you to come back up and try that area again. However, as you progress, the consequences of falling get more serious. There will be lava pits and the void beneath you to ramp up the difficulty.

