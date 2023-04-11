5 most exciting blocks in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, is slated to be released by the end of Spring 2023. Mojang has promised plenty of upcoming content, including new mobs, blocks and items, and gameplay features to broaden fans' experience. With so many new additions coming in this significant update, it can be a little daunting to pore over all of the content.

This is especially true for blocks, as more were offered to players early thanks to Minecraft's Java snapshots and Bedrock previews. From resources found in new cherry grove biomes to "suspicious" blocks crucial for archeology gameplay, there's a lot to cover.

Minecraft fans have plenty to get excited about when it comes to new blocks, and there are a few notable examples worth reviewing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 Minecraft blocks to be excited for in the 1.20 Update

1) Sniffer Eggs

The Sniffer is a new mob arriving in 1.20 update after winning 2022's Minecraft Mob Vote. When it was first introduced to the game's betas, it couldn't reproduce and didn't do all that much. However, more recent snapshots and previews have given players hands-on time with Sniffer Eggs, which are the latest egg block to appear after the likes of the Ender Dragon egg and turtle eggs.

Sniffer Eggs, in particular, are interesting as they serve as the entry point for players to discover the mob in Survival Mode.

Since they are ancient and were long thought to be extinct, players will need to find a Sniffer Egg in ocean ruins or in suspicious sand blocks found in desert biomes. Be sure to place it on moss, as this will halve the time it takes to hatch into a Snifflet!

2) Torchflowers

An interesting side effect of raising sniffers in Minecraft is their ability to root around and sniff for ancient seeds. Every so often, in the right environment, a Sniffer will find some goodies and start to dig them up for players. One of the seeds that players can find will grow torchflowers.

While they didn't amount to much in previews, they have become more useful since then. These flowers can be used to craft orange dye, placed in suspicious stews to bestow Night Vision, and can even be used to attract and breed bees.

3) Chiseled bookshelves

Bookshelf blocks have always been a nice addition in Minecraft, but they didn't exactly live up to their name. Aside from powering up enchanting tables, players couldn't exactly store books inside bookshelves. That changes with the arrival of chiseled bookshelves, which can be crafted with six wooden planks and three wooden slabs. Unlike traditional bookshelves, chiseled bookshelves can store up to six total books.

The books that can be stored include standard books, enchanted ones, those that have been written in, and even books with quills.

4) Cherry wood logs and planks

It's been a while since the Minecraft community received a new wood type, as the last entry was mangrove wood from The Wild Update. Thanks to the Trails & Tales update, the fan-requested cherry trees are finally making an appearance in a biome of their own.

Cherry grove biomes generate near mountains much like regular groves, but they contain cherry trees as well as blocks like pink petals. Cherry logs and planks have an unmistakable rose/pink tint to them, making them one of the most visually-striking wood additions in the game so far.

For some bright pastel coloration in a build, Minecraft fans may want to give cherry wood a try.

5) Hanging signs

Minecraft fans have had to make do with ordinary signs for a long time. While they can be attached to a wall, they have to do so flatly across a wall's surface without players using mods or some very creative engineering.

Fortunately, update 1.20 is bringing along hanging signs that can be crafted with two chains and six stripped logs. These new decorative blocks can hang from most surfaces and should make for an excellent addition when it comes to building villages or towns where shops can advertise their wares.

