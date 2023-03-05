How to find sniffer in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot and beta

Minecraft snapshots and betas are versions of the game that are packed with features that are yet to be released. Snapshots are released for the Java Edition, and betas and previews are for the Bedrock Edition.

The developers announced the name of the 1.20 update as Minecraft Trails & Tales update. Like most other major Minecraft updates, this one will come with new mobs, blocks, and items. Many snapshots and betas have already been released with several new features. One of the most recent additions to the test versions was the sniffer, a mysterious new mob.

Sniffer in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft is home to many different mobs, with more being added with almost every major update. Sniffers and camels will be introduced in the next 1.20 update.

The sniffer is an ancient mob that is surprisingly big. Many players also think it is a little too colorful to be an ancient creature. Fortunately, the sniffer is a passive mob, despite its intimidating size.

In the game, the sniffer wanders around aimlessly and would sometimes smell their surroundings and track seeds of torchflowers. In its quest to acquire torchflower seeds, the sniffer can dig through most dirt blocks, moss blocks, mud, and muddy mangrove roots.

Thankfully, the sniffer cannot dig farmland blocks, meaning the player's farms are safe.

Players who want to witness the sniffer in action can refer to the instructions on installing the latest snapshot from here. It is important to note that even in snapshot versions, the 1.20 features are only available in worlds with experimental features enabled.

Where to find the sniffer in Minecraft snapshots and betas

The sniffer was showcased by the developers as an extinct ancient creature that no longer exists. At the time of publishing, the sniffer does not naturally spawn in the latest snapshot or beta.

Players can spawn it in creative mode using either a spawn egg or the "/summon minecraft:sniffer" command. With this, players can specify the precise coordinates of the spawn location for the mob. It is worth noting that commands only work if cheats are enabled. By default, cheats are enabled in creative mode worlds but not in survival.

Once the Trails & Tales update drops, players must find sniffer eggs and hatch them to spawn a sniffer. This special new egg can also be acquired by archeology.

More about the sniffer

A sniffer digging for torchflower seeds (Image via Mojang)

Sniffer was the winner of the mob vote that took place during last year's Minecraft Live. Like many other passive mobs, players can breed two sniffers using their favorite food item: torchflower seeds. This is an item that was recently added to the latest snapshot.

The torchflower seeds can only be obtained by letting a sniffer dig for them. Once acquired, players can plant it on farmland blocks to grow them.

A snifflet in the game (Image via Mojang)

Breeding two sniffers gives birth to a snifflet, the baby version of a sniffer. The parents have a five-minute cooldown before they can breed again. Another helpful use of the torchflower seed is that players can heal these creatures by giving it to them.

