How to protect yourself from piglins in Minecraft

Piglins are neutral mobs in Minecraft that exclusively spawn in the Nether realm and roam around the hellish dimension. These are fascinating creatures, especially for beginners. Coupled with that, Piglins have a specific kind of behavior towards players and other mobs. While neutral in nature, they can become hostile and hunt you down.

To avoid that fate, here are a few methods to protect yourself from this mob in Minecraft.

Wear gold, avoid opening chests, and more ways to protect yourself from piglins in Minecraft

Always wear gold armor parts

You must always wear a gold armor part in the Nether realm to prevent piglins from getting hostile in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the main traits of piglins is that they are attracted to gold and generally respect the material too much. Hence, they will often have a gold armor part on them. If you enter the Nether realm with regular iron or diamond armor parts, these piglins will instantly become hostile towards you.

To keep them neutral, you must wear at least one of the four gold armor parts, be it a helmet, chestplate, leggings, or boots. As soon as you wear a gold element, they will not attack you. Of course, the best part to wear is the boots, since they offer the least protection. You can wear stronger armor parts on more important areas of the body.

Although piglins will stop attacking when you wear gold armor, they won't remain completely passive. If you attack one of them, the entire horde can once again become hostile.

Never open any chest around them

Never open chests around a piglin, as it can make them hostile towards you in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Piglins are very protective of their loot, which is located inside chests and certain blackstone blocks in the bastion remnants. You must never open these chests under the mob's presence. This will immediately make them hostile toward you.

However, they can become aggravated even if you open your own chest or ender chest. Hence, it is best not to open any chests near them. If you want to access your storage, you must gain some distance before doing so.

Beware of piglin brutes

Piglin brutes look quite different from regular piglins in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Those raiding bastion remnants might notice that one of the piglins will remain hostile, even if they are wearing gold. You must refrain from stealing their loot. This is a completely different mob called piglin brute that is perpetually aggressive regardless of your demeanor. Hence, you must avoid running into this foe or go for the kill.