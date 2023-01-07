Top 7 strongest mobs in Minecraft (2023)

After entering the world of Minecraft, players will encounter all kinds of mobs. These A.I. entities will have different bodies, spawning locations, and behaviors toward other mobs and players. Most are passive and harmless, while others can quickly kill players in one blow.

First, Minecrafters encounter easier hostile mobs that can be killed in a few blows. However, as they gain more items and become stronger, hostile mobs become progressively harder to kill. In the end, gamers will fight some of the boss mobs, which might take several minutes to defeat. Here are some of the strongest mobs in the sandbox title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other hostile solid mobs apart from these seven.

Warden and 6 other mightiest mobs in Minecraft (2023)

7) Piglin Brute

Piglin Brute has a golden axe that can deal a lot of damage in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Piglin Brute is one of the strongest mobs in the Nether realm. They spawn only in Bastion Remnants and are hostile, unlike regular Piglins, which become neutral at the sight of gold. Brutes will run toward players and attack them with a golden axe which can deal much damage. Additionally, they have a lot of health and can become hard to kill.

6) Ravager

Ravagers only spawn in raids and are pretty hard to kill in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ravagers are a variant of Illagers that only spawn when a village is under raid. These beasts are usually ridden by one of the regular-sized Illagers, though they remain hostile even if their rider mob is dead. Ravagers can attack in several ways and are extremely hard to kill due to their massive health bar. Players must always be cautious and not take a head-on fight with the beast.

5) Elder Guardian

Elder Guardians are heads of the Ocean Monument in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players must defeat three Elder Guardians inside the structure when they venture underwater to conquer the Ocean Monument. These are much larger than regular Guardians and have a much more powerful laser. They are considered a semi-boss mob in the game due to their massive health bar and dangerous attacks. However, explorers could easily defeat the mob by creating an army of Axolotls.

4) Evoker

Evokers are one of the most dangerous Illagers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Evoker is the most brutal Illager mob in the game. They might not be as powerful as others, but they conjure several spells to summon another hostile mob called Vexes to attack players. These are pixie-like mobs that can fly through blocks and attack with swords. Moreover, when players approach an Evoker, they quickly run away and summon several fangs to attack.

3) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon is the final boss mob in Minecraft; hence, it is pretty strong (Image via Mojang)

Since the Ender Dragon is the final boss mob of the sandbox title, he is also one of the strongest hostile mobs. With around 100 hearts of health, this beast rules the End realm. Players will need to evade its dangerous breath and massive wings to survive the fight. Moreover, the mob could take a long time to defeat with traditional combat skills.

2) Wither

Wither is much stronger than Ender Dragon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though Ender Dragon is the game's final boss, Wither is a much stronger boss mob that is much harder to fight and kill. It can be summoned at any moment in any realm with the help of soul sand blocks and wither skeleton skulls. Players must fight the lethal boss mob with some of the best weapons and armor to survive. The boss mob shoots explosive wither skulls and can easily tear through any block, apart from obsidian and bedrock.

1) Warden

Warden is the scariest and strongest hostile mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Warden was recently added to the game with the 1.19 update and immediately became the strongest and most feared mob. It only spawns in the Deep Dark biome if players make too much noise. While players can avoid the mob, evading it once it spawns is challenging. Though it is the first blind mob in the game, it can smell and hear players. Once they get angry toward players, they start chasing, shooting sonic waves, and attacking them with melee weapons.

