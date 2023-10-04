7 best places to find enchanted golden apples in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft players have to deal with a plethora of challenges in the game, including the loss of hunger points. There are many consumable items that replenish health and reduce hunger in Mojang's sandbox title. While some are regular food items, others are uncraftable and overpowered. Among the overpowered ones is the enchanted golden apple.

The enchanted golden apple can replenish hunger points and apply a variety of useful status effects. However, it cannot be crafted and is extremely difficult to find.

Listed below are some of the best places to find an enchanted golden apple in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Great Minecraft locations and structures to find enchanted golden apples

1) Ancient city

The enchanted golden apple is most commonly found in ancient cities (Image via Mojang)

An ancient city is a relatively new structure added to Minecraft with the 1.19 update. It is an extremely dangerous place where Wardens can spawn if players make too much noise. However, it is the most common structure where enchanted golden apples can be found as chest loot.

A chest in an ancient city has an 8.4% chance of generating one or even two enchanted golden apples.

2) Bastion remnant (Treasure room)

Treasure room bastion remnants could contain enchanted golden apples (Image via Mojang)

A bastion remnant is another Minecraft structure where players can find an enchanted golden apple. However, they will have to look for a specific kind of bastion, which is officially called a treasure room. This structure looks like a massive, closed-up building from the outside. Its interior is filled with piglins and a treasure chest right in the middle.

The treasure chest chest has a 6.5% chance of generating one golden apple.

3) Dungeon

Dungeons have a small chance of having a powerful food item (Image via Mojang)

Dungeons are one of the oldest Minecraft structures that can have enchanted golden apples. They are small box-like areas underground in the Overworld. Their main feature is a spawner block that constantly spawns a particular type of hostile mob, either a zombie, skeleton, or spider.

There is a 3.1% chance of the enchanted golden apple being present inside the two chests present in a dungeon.

4) Woodland mansion

There are many chests in woodland mansions (Image via Mojang)

The woodland mansion is one of the most dangerous places in Minecraft. It is filled with vindicators, evokers, and other regular hostile mobs.

However, the structure also has loads of chests filled with different kinds of loot. Players might have a 3.1% chance of finding an enchanted golden apple in these chests.

5) Desert temple

Desert temple chests have a small chance of having enchanted golden apples in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Desert temples are rare structures that only exist in desert temples. They might seem empty at first, but they have a secret underground room with four treasure chests. Players need to be careful of the TNT trap before looting these chests.

The enchanted golden apple has a 2.6% chance of being generated in each of the four chests.

6) Ruined portal

A ruined portal chest has a small chance of having the special apple in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A ruined portal is a mysterious structure that pops up in both the Overworld and the Nether. Along with a broken nether portal, several netherrite blocks, and gold blocks, it also has a chest, which has a 1.5% chance of having an enchanted golden apple.

Thankfully, ruined portals are easy to access since there are no hostile mobs nearby, provided it is daytime.

7) Mineshafts

A chest in mineshafts has the smallest chance of having the special apple in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

An enchanted golden apple can also be found in a mineshaft. Chests in this area have a tiny 1.4% chance of having the food item.

While players are better off exploring other structures and looting them if they want enchanted golden apples, a mineshaft is still a decent option to consider.