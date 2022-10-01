How to reach the End in Minecraft?

Minecraft is one of the few games that has maintained its aspect of replayability over the last ten years. Each year, it adds more and more content, and the community commends Mojang Studios for it. However, one of the best features in the game came with its full release back in 2011.

The End is one of the three dimensions in Minecraft. It consists of large, floating islands suspended in an endless void. It is the home of the Ender Dragon, one of the most famous creatures in all of gaming.

The malevolent space also contains the ever-elusive Elytra. However, reaching the End dimension is a tedious process. This article will guide Minecraft players as to how they can venture into it.

The End: What can Minecraft players do to reach the final dimension?

In order to get to the End in Minecraft, follow the steps given below:

Once you’ve spawned in, gather wood and food. Wood is obtained from trees and food should be gathered from animals liike pigs, cows, chickens, fish, and sheep. Both can be punched to obtain their respective drops.

Once you have wood, try and find a mine and gather a ton of iron ore and cobblestone. Iron is essential to the process of creating tools, armor, and weapons. Additionally, iron pickaxes are the lowest tier of tools that can mine blocks like obsidian and diamond ore.

Make a furnace using cobblestone, smelt the collected iron ore into iron ingots, and make an iron pickaxe, a sword, a shield, and armor pieces.

Head down into the Overworld’s cave system and search for gold ore, obsidian, and diamond ore. Gold is needed for the Nether dimension, while obsidian is essential to make a nether portal. Diamond is the strongest tier of gear players have access to in the Overworld.

Once you’ve have found atleast 10 blocks of obsidian, enough diamonds to make gear, and have smelted a decent amount of gold ore into gold ingots, head to a suitable area and make a nether portal. Make sure you have enough healing items and equip atleast one piece of gold armor, then use flint and steel (or something similar) to light the portal.

Once in the Nether, try to find a nether fortress. They have a higher chance to generate inside the soul sand valley biome. However, beware, as that biome has a ton of skeletons as well.

When you find a nether fortress, go inside and look for a blaze spawner. Blazes drop blaze rods, which are used to create eyes of ender. Try and kill as many blazes as you can. However, focus on getting atleast 15 blaze rods.

Next, head to a crimson forest, or approach any piglin mob you might find wandering around. If you’ve equipped gold armor, they won’t attack you on sight. Trap atleast one piglin in a secure area and throw gold ingots at them. This process is called bartering. Piglins drop a specific amount of some items when given gold ingots.

Keep trying until you have atleast 15 ender pearls.

Escape the Nether and use the blaze rods you’ve collected to make blaze powder. Combine the ender pearls with the blaze powder, making ateast 15 eyes of ender.

Throw the eyes of ender into the air and follow them to find a stronghold.

Once inside the stronghold, find the portal room. When you do, fill in the portal frame with eyes of ender.

Jump into the portal, and you’ve successfully reached the End dimension.

The End in Minecraft is aptly named, as it serves as the last place players need to travel to beat the game’s main questline. It contains a ton of enderman mobs, which can complicate exploration. However, quick tip: wearing a carved pumpkin in place of a helmet will prevent endermen from getting aggressive towards Minecrafters, even if the two make eye contact.

