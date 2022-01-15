How to remove and turn off fog in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft has always had fog, but as of late, some players have reported an increase in the amount of fog they see. This is rather annoying and limits how far players can see in front of them.

Fog is seen in-game version 1.18 mainly to improve FPS on lower-end systems. With the advent of fog, the game is permitted to load fewer chunks, which is much needed for some systems as of the expansive 1.18 world update.

Those looking to disable fog in version 1.18 can check out this helpful guide, which will explain how to do this in the easiest way possible.

Best ways to remove fog as of the Minecraft 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs" update

Firstly, it should be noted that unwanted fog can either come from incorrect client settings or, alternatively, incorrect settings on the server side. The method of getting rid of the unwanted fog will vary depending on whether players are playing on a Minecraft server or not.

Removing Fog on a Minecraft server (Including Aternos)

Removing fog on a Minecraft server is typically done via editing the server.properties file and adjusting the "view-distance" setting and increasing its value. Players can follow the guide below to do just this:

Navigate to the server control panel Go to the server being played Select the "Files" option Select the "server.properties" file Find the "view-distance" option and increase its value Reboot the server

Removing fog on an Aternos server (Image via Aternos)

Removing Fog when playing singleplayer

For those not on a server and experiencing fog when playing singleplayer, the method is different to fix. Fog in singleplayer can often be rectified via the use of Minecraft mods or Optifine. Players experiencing fog in singleplayer mode can follow the guide below to fix the issue:

Download and launch Optifine for version 1.18, a tutorial on how to do this can be found here Press the escape key and navigate to "options" Press the "Video settings" button Press the "Details" button Change the setting for fog from "Fog: Fancy" to "Fog: Off" by clicking on the button.

Fog can be disabled through Optifine (Image via Mojang)

If the above method does not work for some reason, players can alternatively try a dedicated mod that should, in theory, remove all fog. A download for this anti-fog mod can be found here.

Edited by R. Elahi