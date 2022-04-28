Minecraft, being such a widely popular sandbox video game, allows its players to interact with the game's worlds in multiple different ways. These range from creating amazing builds, to farming animals and mobs, to even relaxing and going fishing.

Players are able to fish using a fishing rod that they can either find or create in-game. But when players begin fishing more seriously, they may soon find their rods breaking after constant use. Fortunately, fishing rods can be repaired and here's how it can be done.

How to repair a fishing rod in Minecraft

Minecraft players can fish in any body of water with the help of a fishing rod. Players simply need to use the rod and cast the line into the water. It doesn't matter if the player is in the water, next to the water or even in a boat. Once the player notices the line bobbing, they must use the rod again to reel in a fish. Each time a player does this, they will decrease the durability of the rod by 1.

How long do fishing rods last in Minecraft?

Fishing rods can be quite delicate items in Minecraft. With only 64 durability, players can find them breaking quickly. This means that the fishing rod will break after just 64 uses. However, players can extend this to infinite uses, if they use a Mending enchantment on the fishing rod and only use it to catch fish, as the fishing rod will use the experience earned from fishing to repair itself.

If a player really wishes to increase the lifespan of a fishing rod, they can put the Unbreaking III enchantment on their fishing rod as well as Mending, which will ensure it will never break.

How to repair a fishing rod in Minecraft

Of course, besides putting an expensive Mending enchantment on a fishing rod, players can repair it in other ways. By combining two damaged fishing rods at a grindstone, players are able to combine their durability plus another 5% to create a repaired fishing rod. However, fishing rods are so cheap that it may make more sense for players to simply craft a new one when they need one.

It should be noted that placing enchanted fishing rods in the grindstone will still yield a repaired but non-enchanted fishing rod in the output box.

How players can craft a fishing rod

Players are easily able to craft a fishing rod. What players will want to do is combine 3 sticks, diagonally across the middle of the crafting table, forming the rod part of the fishing rod. Then, players must place two string down the right hand side of the crafting table. When combined together in that manner, these items will yield players a normal, non-enchanted fishing rod that they can use to catch more fish.

Edited by Atul S