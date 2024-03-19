How to repair mace in Minecraft

The mace is the latest addition to the Minecraft player's arsenal, offering new methods of dispatching mobs in close-range battles. Acquiring a mace in Minecraft can be challenging as its crafting ingredients, especially the heavy core, are very rare.

However, obtaining this weapon becomes worthwhile upon discovering its unique abilities. Although the mace's attack statistics are comparable to a diamond sword, its durability is on par with that of an iron sword. Consequently, this weapon wears down fairly quickly and requires frequent repairs.

In this article, we delve into the two methods of repairing a mace in detail and outline how to acquire the required items.

Minecraft guide to repair mace

Repairing a worn-down mace with breeze rods in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

With just 250 durability points, the mace falls short compared to other high-tier weapons in Minecraft. Moreover, its inability to be enchanted means players cannot simply apply Mending and Unbreaking III to it for longevity as they would with other weapons.

Therefore, it's crucial to use the mace regularly to master its repair process. This involves utilizing one of its crafting ingredients, breeze rods, obtained exclusively by defeating breeze mobs in the trial chambers. Fortunately, the drop rates are quite reasonable, with each breeze typically yielding one or two breeze rods. Players can enhance these numbers by utilizing a weapon with the Looting enchantment.

After acquiring a few breeze rods, they can repair their worn-down mace using an anvil. Simply place the mace in the first slot and the breeze rods in the second, then retrieve the repaired mace from the third slot.

Repairing a mace with one durability point left on it (Image via Mojang)

Each breeze rod contributes an additional 62 durability points to the damaged mace. Consequently, even a severely worn-down mace can essentially be restored to full durability with just four breeze rods in Minecraft.

Repairing a mace without breeze rods

Two maces can be combined to form a new one with higher durability (Image via Mojang)

While it is technically feasible to repair a mace without breeze rods, this alternative method is considerably more expensive and impractical. The only other option involves combining two maces with low durability points to create a single mace with higher overall durability.

When two maces are combined on a grindstone, anvil, or crafting grid, a new one is produced with the combined durability of both, along with an additional five percent durability points. However, this method is advised only as a last resort. Crafting a single mace is already a challenging task, and merging two maces to form one results in a significant depletion of a rare weapon.