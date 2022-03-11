How did the Sculk block change in the recent Minecraft Bedrock Edition update?

Recently, Minecraft Bedrock Edition received an update that made quite a few changes. Some affected the new Deep Dark portion of the game, while others brought exciting changes to Sculk blocks, including adding a new darkness effect.

Players can currently experience this in the Minecraft preview or beta area of the title.

Changes in recent update to Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Sculk has some exciting changes made to it. Though the Warden has not made his appearance in Minecraft yet, users can prepare by getting familiar with the Sculk blocks and the Deep Dark.

There were quite a few changes made to the Sculk blocks, such as the Sculk Sensor and Sculk Shrieker, in the latest Minecraft update. The following is the list of changes made to the Deep Dark and Sculk blocks:

Sculk Catalyst

The Sculk Catalyst is currently undergoing a bunch of changes with the new update (Image via xisumavoid/YouTube)

It is a mysterious soul-emitting block that will bloom when mobs within an 8-block radius perish.

When mobs die in the radius, they will not drop any experience bubbles.

Instead of experience, there will be a bubbling charge where the mob died.

The bubbling charge will spread through the Sculk blocks and Sculk veins randomly until the charge finds an entity it can convert into Sculk.

The higher the experience the mob would have dropped, the greater the power of the bubbling charge. The amount of blocks converted equals the amount of experience that would have been gained.

The bubbling charge can decay, but this is strengthened by the proximity to a Sculk Catalyst and weakens the further it stretches from it.

If the bubbling charge decays four blocks from the Sculk Catalyst it can generate a Sculk Souhrieker or Sculk Sensor.

The charges can merge when they go to the same position.

Sculk Sensor

Sculk sensors are getting a few changes that can affect the way they interact with the world (Image via Eyecraftmc/YouTube)

Sensors will no longer make any sounds when they are waterlogged.

Vibrations can be silenced or reduced using wool blocks.

Darkness Effect

The Darkness effect does not darken the sky, but the world around the player, which could be devastating inside of caves (Image via xisumavoid/YouTube)

Darkness can be applied by the Warden (when available) and the Sculk Shrieker, which significantly affects player vision.

Essentially, this will lower their gamma to the level of the "Moody" effect.

Will pulse an effect that will lower the brightness of the overall world so the player will receive a creeping darkness effect that pushes up against light sources.

Players should probably carry a torch around to combat the effect of darkness.

Gamers will need to prepare for the darkness

With so much impending darkness coming with the Deep Dark, users will need to ensure they are prepared to combat the harsh reality of being left in the dark. The Darkness effect should make for an interesting effect that will change how players approach situations and add one more thing to the list of items they need to be prepared for.

