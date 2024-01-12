How to see through lava in Minecraft

Lava is one of the most dangerous blocks in Minecraft. As soon as you touch lava while exploring, you will start burning and quickly lose health. While users try to find valuable blocks and ores almost everywhere, the one place they usually don't look is underneath the hot liquid. Observing what's underneath a lava pool or lake is quite tricky. However, there are a few tricks to look underneath lava to find valuable ores like diamonds, ancient debris, and more.

Methods to look underneath lava in Minecraft

Slab block trick to see underneath lava in Minecraft

For this trick, you first need to gather a few resources before you can take a peek underneath the lava. Here is a list of the items required:

Fire resistance potion

A few non-flammable blocks

A few non-flammable slabs

The fire resistance potion and a slab are the most important since, without them, this trick cannot be executed.

Place a few blocks on the lava level in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to build a small bridge across any lava lake or pool. The bridge should be flush with the lava level and not above it. Then, you need to place a slab on top of the last block.

After placing the slab, you must then break the full block that is beneath it, making a step of sorts.

Place the slab on top of the last block and then break the block underneath the slab (Image via Mojang)

Once this is done, you need to drink the fire resistance potion and jump into the lava. Once inside, you have to swim, find the slab above you, and swim up until your character's head touches the bottom of the slab.

You will essentially be blocked from coming back to the surface because of the block, but that's intentional since you will be able to see most of the blocks that are underneath the lava pool.

Blocks visible underneath the lava pool in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

You need to keep the crosshair at a certain level to be able to see the blocks. The moment the crosshair moves downward, the game will read it and show lava instead.

This is essentially a glitch in Minecraft that has been exploited by many in the community.

Glass block trick to see underneath lava in Minecraft

For shallow lava pools, glass blocks can be placed to reveal what's underneath it (Image via Mojang)

The previously mentioned trick was for massive lava lakes that are several blocks deep. However, if you are in the Overworld and encounter a shallow lava pool, which is one to three blocks deep, then you can simply place glass blocks in the lava pool to remove the hot liquid itself and see what's underneath it. You can also walk on the glass blocks and easily look underneath the lava pool.