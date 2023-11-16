Minecraft player discovers teleportation glitch in Bedrock Edition

Even though Minecraft is an old sandbox game, it still encounters some glitches and bugs to this day. Mojang constantly adds new features for players in every update; hence, the game is bound to have some hiccups from time to time. These faults are frequently discussed on various social media platforms by millions of players who play the game on a monthly basis.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'Kingllama_XII' posted a video of them making a piston door that accidentally teleported them to a completely different location outside their base. The video was posted on Minecraft's official subreddit.

The original poster was on the Bedrock Edition version. When they started flicking the levers of the piston door, the pistons started moving, but it also teleported the player outside their base into a mysterious hole. In the caption, they wrote how the glitch works around 45% of the time, and it teleports them around 350 blocks away from where they were before.

Users react to Minecraft's mysterious teleport glitch shown by Redditor

These kinds of bugs and glitches in Minecraft are always fascinating to many players. Hence, as soon as this post was published, it received a lot of attention from Redditors. Within a day, it got more than three thousand upvotes and several comments. This post got even more attention because the original poster was on Bedrock Edition, and the playerbase knows how buggy it is.

Some people were quite surprised as to how a redstone contraption made of pistons could teleport a player from one place to another. Some also humorously stated that the original poster should create the same piston door where they teleported to see if they can get back to their base.

One of the Redditors was quick to point out the exact bug and the bug report that the original poster experienced. The bug report was MCPE-175206, and it has already been uploaded to the Mojang bug tracker. It was created back in September and is still unresolved. 14 players have already voted for this issue, which means that it is not a rare problem in Bedrock Edition.

People then discussed how buggy the Bedrock Edition is, to the point where the Redditor even found the exact bug report and commented on the post. They talked about how certain glitches have been in the game for ages and have not been resolved yet.

Overall, the Minecraft Redditors talked at length about the glitch and how the original poster teleported while using the piston door contraption. Furthermore, they also discussed the number of issues Bedrock Edition still has and that Mojang is not fixing issues quickly enough. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments even after a day.