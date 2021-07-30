Selective breeding is a fantastic choice for Minecraft players looking to speed up their land travel. Unfortunately, selective breeding is only available to Bedrock Edition players, and is considered a glitch by some. However, this may be one of the best glitches in Minecraft.

Selective breeding allows players to modify the speed stat of bred animals. This technique is best used on rideable mobs, such as pigs, horses, and striders. Minecraft players who have always desired to rapidly traverse terrain on a pig will be happy to learn about this glitch.

How to selectively breed animals in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Selective Breeding

A pen of horses separated by color and stats (Image via minecraft2collection)

Selective breeding is already present in both versions of Minecraft, however it is not a great way to increase the speed of a mob. The original selective breeding allowed players to breed their mobs for speed, jump height, and health.

The glitch bypasses the slow selective breeding for speed, and allows for an almost broken boost of speed in the offspring.

This glitch will allow mobs such as horses and pigs to travel an extremely rapid amount of blocks per second, without all of the hassle of the original selective breeding.

Selective Breeding Glitch Explained

Two horses and their offspring (Image via YouTube)

Luckily, the selective breeding glitch in the Minecraft Bedrock edition is quite simple to perform.

To perform this glitch, the player will need splash potions of swiftness and whatever resources they choose to breed their horses. Horses can be bred with golden apples, enchanted golden apples, or golden carrots.

Before breeding the player must throw a splash potion of swiftness at the horses. It is preferrable to hit both horses with one potion to maximize efficiency

The player must then breed the two horses while they still have the swiftness buff.

After breeding, the offspring will now have the swiftness buff permanently, which is absolutely incredible.

The best part about this glitch is that it is stackable. The Minecraft player can now use another potion of swiftness on the offspring and another horse.

The offspring of those two horses will be even faster. It is unclear where the speed cap for this glitch is, as there are conflicting views. However, performing this glitch multiple times will allow the player to have a hyper-fast mob without having to go through the tedious original selective breeding process.

The YouTube video above by silentwisperer visually showcases how to execute this glitch, as well as showing how fast a superspeed horse can travel.

