How to spawn a blue axolotl in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Axolotls are a rare passive mob that players can encounter when exploring lush caves within Minecraft. Axolotls were added to the Caves and Cliffs update, and since then, players have been hard at work attempting to breed the rarest kind of axolotl: the blue axolotl.

These mobs have a 1/1200 chance of spawning. However, this does not deter some players from looking for an easier way to obtain this rare mob.

How players can spawn a blue axolotl in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Players can try to get a blue axolotl in a few different ways, but no matter what they do, without using a console command to spawn the axolotl, there will be only a 1/1200 chance of it being blue.

Players can get a blue axolotl from breeding them, finding one naturally, or by using spawn eggs. By far the easiest way, however, is by enabling cheats and using console commands to spawn a blue one.

How players can use console commands to spawn a blue axolotl

There are a few steps that players need to follow in order to guarantee the spawning of a blue axolotl. Here are the steps that players should follow in order to spawn one in Minecraft:

Pause the game and go to the "settings" tab

Once players are in the settings menu, they should make sure they are on the first selection of "game"

Scroll to the window on the right

Once in the window on the right, players will need to scroll down until they see a slider that says "Activate Cheats"

If the slider is not activated (it will turn green) players will need to enable it and make sure it is turned to on, or the console commands will not work

Players should be able to enter console commands

Once players have enabled cheats, they should be able to open the chat window. With the chat window open, players should type in the following console command exactly as it appears:

/summon axolotl ~~~ minecraft:entity_born

Players will want to ensure they put spaces between "axolotl" and the "~~~" symbols as well as "minecraft" because if they do not put spaces there, the command will not work.

Enjoy the new baby blue axolotl

If players execute the command correctly, the game will display a message saying the entity has been spawned. Players should then look around for a baby blue axolotl.

They should see one very close by.

Players can enter this code as many times as they want to get as many blue axolotls as they wish.

