How to spawn rare mobs in Minecraft

In the vast world of Minecraft, among the more common creatures that roam its landscapes, there exist elusive and powerful entities that are exceedingly rare. These creatures, few and far between, present unique challenges and rewards to those adventurous enough to encounter them.

Coming across rare mobs is an experience that even seasoned players eagerly anticipate. However, with a few available options, players can deliberately spawn these elusive creatures, which may never naturally appear on their screens.

In this article, we delve into mob spawning mechanics and explore how players can intentionally spawn rare mobs in Minecraft.

Guide to spawn rare Minecraft mobs

In this title, all mobs have specific conditions that must be met for them to spawn. For instance, sufficiently low light levels are required for hostile creatures like skeletons to generate.

Since mob spawning is an automated process, the only way for survival mode players to summon mobs at will is by using commands. With that, gamers can spawn even the rarest Minecraft mobs with any desired tool or item.

How to generate commands

Summoning uncommon mobs in Minecraft, such as mooshrooms or pandas, is straightforward using commands. Players need to use the "/summon " command, and the mob will appear.

That said, if gamers wish to summon a mob with specific configurations that make it even rarer, such as a skeleton with full diamond armor or a baby zombie riding a chicken, the commands become more complex.

To easily create such commands, players can utilize online tools. Follow these steps to generate commands for rare mobs:

Step 1: Open a browser and search for the "gamergeeks Minecraft mob generator."

Step 2: Select the mob that you wish to spawn.

Step 3: Configure other properties such as NoAI, Active effects, equipped items, etc.

Step 4: Once you're done, copy the command and use it in-game.

With this tool, players have the ability to summon any mob. However, certain actions not feasible within the game mechanics may not function as expected. For instance, attempting to equip a villager with a weapon using commands will not succeed, as villagers are not programmed to spawn with weapons.

How to use commands

Using a command block (Image via Mojang)

Now that the command for spawning the required mob has been generated let's proceed to learn how to use it. After logging into the world, players must open the chat window and type in the command. However, this only works if their world has cheats enabled in Minecraft. This can be set only when creating a new world.

To enable cheats, follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch the game and select "Singleplayer" on the home screen.

Step 2: Click on the "Create New World" option.

Step 3: Here, toggle on the cheats option and create the world.

Fortunately, Java Edition players can temporarily enable cheats in an existing single-player world. To do so, they must open the world and pause the game to find the "Open to LAN" option. Here, they can allow cheats and start a LAN world. Until they close the world, cheats will be enabled, allowing them to use any command.

It is worth noting that if the command is too long, players will need to utilize a command block:

Step 1: Obtain one using the "/give @a minecraft:command_block" command and place it anywhere.

Step 2: Right-click on it to open the GUI and paste the command into the text box.

Step 3: Then place a button on the block and press it to activate the command.

Minecraft rarest mob command

Rarest Minecraft mob (Image via u/GNiko324 on Reddit/Imgur)

The mob depicted above is the rarest mob that can possibly spawn in the game. The probability of a player getting to witness it naturally is 4.3797e-75%. However, with the command mentioned below, players can spawn it instantly:

summon chicken ~ ~ ~ {IsChickenJockey:1,Passengers:[{id:zombie_villager,VillagerData:{type:plains,profession:farmer,level:99},IsBaby:1,HandItems:[{},{id:iron_sword,tag:{Enchantments:[{id:sharpness,lvl:5}]},Count:1}],ArmorItems:[{id:"diamond_boots{Enchantments:[{id:mending,lvl:1}]}",Count:1},{id:diamond_leggings,tag:{Enchantments:[{id:mending,lvl:1}]},Count:1},{id:diamond_chestplate,tag:{Enchantments:[{id:mending,lvl:1}]},Count:1},{id:diamond_helmet,tag:{Enchantments:[{id:mending,lvl:1}]},Count:1}],HandDropChances:[0f,0f],ArmorDropChances:[0f,0f,0f,0f]}]}

Since this is a fairly large command, a command block is required to use it.