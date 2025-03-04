How to stop pillagers from spawning at Pillager Outpost in Minecraft

Pillager Outpost is a Minecraft structure that naturally spawns many pillagers and raid captains. It usually grows in biomes like Plains, Deserts, Savannas, Grove, Snowy Slopes, Cherry Groves, and Taiga. Pillager Outposts are short towers made up of dark oak planks, birch planks, and cobblestone blocks.

Even if you kill all the pillagers spawning in Pillager Outposts, the area continues to spawn more of them. However, there is a trick to prevent them all from spawning around the structure in Minecraft.

Steps to stop pillagers from spawning in Pillager Outposts in Minecraft

1) Destroy the entire Pillager Outpost

Destroy the structure to eliminate any chances of pillagers spawning inside it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

First, destroy the Pillager Outpost tower itself. Though it does not stop pillagers from spawning in the area, it will eliminate the chances of them spawning inside the structure.

After the Pillager Outpost is completely destroyed, you will have a better idea of the area and where pillagers will spawn.

2) Mark the area in which pillagers can spawn

Count and mark the area where pillagers can spawn around the Pillager Outpost (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Pillagers are usually around the Pillager Outpost. In particular, they spawn in a 72x54x72 area from the center of the structure. This means you must first mark the area inside where they have a chance of spawning. This will give you a better idea of the area you need to work on. Note that the area will be fairly large in size.

You can also flatten the entire area and then mark the length and breadth based on their spawn. After flattening it, you can further tweak it to create a raid farm around it.

3) Cover the spawn area with carpets or any other half blocks

Cover the entire area with half blocks to prevent any mobs from spawning (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Lastly, to stop pillagers spawning around the Pillager Outpost, place any kind of half block or transparent block on the ground. Since no mob can spawn on half blocks, it will prevent pillagers from spawning as well. Also, make sure to do so in underground caves.

Though there is a method of lighting the area to prevent them from spawning, it will require you to replace every grass or sand block from the area and then place torches to light up the area.

In the picture above, for example, carpets are being used to eliminate pillagers spawning around the structure.

