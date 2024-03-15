How strong is mace compared to other weapons in Minecraft?

In a surprising turn of events, the Minecraft 1.21 update introduced a new weapon alongside the introduction of trial chambers: the mace. Its announcement came as a welcome surprise, especially considering the lack of significant changes in the game's combat department in recent years.

The mace marks the first addition of a weapon in six years, and it boasts unique features not found in others. In this article, we delve into the practicality and other details of the mace, comparing it to other close-range weapons in Minecraft.

Comparing the mace with other Minecraft weapons

One of the most commendable aspects of the developers at Mojang is their community-driven approach. They consistently prioritize listening to the wants and needs of the player base, gradually implementing much-needed feature updates and changes.

Minecraft is a game that often requires players to confront the world's vicious creatures. However, until the release of the 1.21 update, they had a limited selection of weapons to choose from. With no updates to enhance the combat experience, battles between mobs and players had grown repetitive and stale.

But with the introduction of the mace as a new melee weapon in Minecraft, there is now a new, enjoyable method of dispatching mobs.

Mace vs other melee weapons

Mace in-game statistics (Image via Mojang)

When examining the statistics, wielding the mace in the main hand yields a damage output of seven health points or three-and-a-half hearts. This aligns directly with the damage output of a diamond sword lacking enchantments, as both boast identical damage values and attack speeds.

In contrast, the Netherite sword proves its mettle as a more formidable melee weapon, inflicting a solid eight health points of damage per strike.

Comparing the mace to an axe reveals an unequal matchup. Despite its lower durability, even a wooden axe matches the damage output of a mace. However, stone-tier and superior axes outshine the mace by dealing significantly more damage, establishing themselves as clear victors in combat.

Tridents are the only other melee weapon in Minecraft, known for their rarity and ability to deal nine health points of damage in close combat.

Acquiring the crafting ingredients for this weapon is challenging. One of the required items is a heavy core, obtainable only from vault blocks in the trial chamber with a mere 2.2% chance. This significantly increases the difficulty of obtaining the weapon.

Player prepares to leap, aiming to strike a group of mobs with a mace (Image via Mojang)

While the numerical comparison may suggest that the mace doesn't warrant much attention from the average player seeking efficiency in battles, it possesses a unique feature that makes it a must-have.

When a player executes an attack with a mace while descending, the inflicted damage sees a notable increase. With each block of descent, the damage inflicted on the target rises by five points, potentially making it the most powerful weapon in certain situations.

This mechanic presents a game-changing opportunity, allowing players to potentially eliminate formidable foes, such as wardens, with a single well-timed strike from a considerable height. Due to the weight of the weapon, nearby entities are also affected by a Knockback effect when the main target is struck.

Steve with a mace equipped (Image via Mojang)

An important aspect to note is that the mace cannot be enchanted in Minecraft. Consequently, in scenarios where players do not execute attacks from a height, the mace fails to deliver enough damage to supplant an enchanted sword or axe.

The mace in Minecraft serves as a viable option for close-range battles. As a new heavy weapon, it introduces a fresh experience and proves enjoyable to wield, particularly when executing attacks while falling.

However, for most engagements against Minecraft mobs, it falls short of replacing the effectiveness of enchanted swords and axes. Therefore, it is advisable to carry a sword alongside the mace.