How strong is the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The 1.19 update to Minecraft introduced quite a few new features to the game. Two major biomes were added, the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp, which spawned underground and above the ground, respectively.

A brand new structure, Ancient City, can be found in the Deep Dark as well. It has arguably the best loot in any structure currently available, with enchanted books, echo shards, and music disc fragments.

The update also added three new mobs:

Frogs

Allay

the Warden

Frogs are passive, and the Allay is one of the most helpful mobs in the entire game. The Warden, however, is anything but.

The Warden's introduction means that Minecraft likely has a new scary mob. It is incredibly strong and difficult to defeat. This article will attempt to bring forth the Warden's real strength in version 1.19.

Strength and health stats for the Warden in Minecraft 1.19

The Warden has the most health out of any mob in the game, more than both the Wither and the Ender Dragon. The Ender Dragon has 200 health points while the Wither (on Easy difficulty) has 300. However, The Warden has an astounding 500 health.

The Warden does not necessarily respawn like the Ender Dragon, but it will take ages to eliminate it.

Further, the Warden has incredible brute strength. The damage changes per difficulty level, and the Warden also has a ranged attack:

Melee

Easy: 16 health points (eight whole hearts)

Normal: 30 health points (15 hearts)

Hard: 45 health points (22.5 hearts)

No matter the difficulty, the Warden's melee attack is one or two lands away from killing any Minecraft player. For comparison, these are the Wither and the Ender Dragon's numbers:

Ender Dragon:

Easy: Six health points (three hearts)

Normal: 10 health points (five hearts)

15 health points (7.5 hearts)

Wither:

Easy: 35 health points (17.5 hearts)

Normal: 68 health points (34 hearts)

Hard: 102 health points (51 hearts)

The Warden's ranged attack, the sonic boom, is weaker, but is still very effective:

Easy: Six health points (three hearts)

Normal: 10 health points (five hearts)

15 health points (7.5 hearts)

Compared to other non-boss mobs, the Warden is far and away the strongest. No other mob in the game deals as much damage, which is why venturing into the Deep Dark is a scary proposition.

The Warden does not live in the Deep Dark, but rather spawns there. It appears when a Minecraft gamer triggers naturally generated sculk shriekers four times or more.

Warden in the Deep Dark (Image via Mojang)

These Sculk Shriekers are activated by Sculk Sensors, which pick up even a single vibration. Eating, walking, running, switching armor, and everything else that causes a vibration can summon the Warden.

If that happens, it is best to hide and find a way ot of the Deep Dark biome. The Warden is no joke.

