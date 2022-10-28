How to summon every boss mob in Minecraft 1.19?

Minecraft 1.19 has an underlying questline that you have to go through to reach the end and finish the game. During your journey, you will encounter several hostile mobs. At the very end, you will face a menacing boss mob. Apart from this, another can be summoned through a special block configuration.

One of them is integrated into the main questline, while the other is completely different. Both of them are extremely powerful and can exterminate opponents in an instant. If you're new to the sandbox game, you must know how to summon both the boss mobs and the necessary precautions needed before the fight.

Steps to summon all the boss mobs in Minecraft 1.19

1) Ender Dragon

Summon the first Ender Dragon by going to the End realm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

First spawn

The Ender Dragon is the main boss mob of Minecraft 1.19 as credits roll after the beast is slain. Summoning the dragon for the first time is quite straightforward as you can simply find a Stronghold by throwing Eyes of Ender and completing the end portal in the structure.

However, finding it can be difficult as the stronghold will be filled with hostile mobs. Once you enter the End realm through the portal, the Ender Dragon will automatically spawn on the newly generated end island.

Remember to always place a bed in the Stronghold to save the respawn point and a chest containing extra provisions in case you die during the fight.

Summoning after the first fight

Place four end crystals on the bedrock fountain to summon a new dragon in Minecraft 1.19 world (Image via Mojang)

Even after the beast is defeated and the game is over, you can summon a new dragon on the main end island. Many would think that the dragon egg you get after winning, hatches and summons it. However, the new beast is summoned in a more magical way.

First, you need to craft four end crystals with the help of the Eye of Ender and ghast tears. Next, head into the End realm and place them on all four corners of the bedrock fountain.

This will start the process of creating a new Ender Dragon in the realm. The four end crystals in the middle will regenerate other crystals on the obsidian towers and summon a new dragon.

2) Wither

Configuration of blocks that summons the Wither boss mob in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

The Wither is another boss mob that you can summon anytime in any biome. However, you have to create it yourself in order to fight it.

Summoning the beast is slightly tricky since three Wither Skeleton heads are required. These are extremely rare items that Wither Skeletons drop upon death. Moreover, they are not the easiest to kill.

Once you obtain three Wither Skeleton heads, gather four soul sand blocks and place them in a T-shape configuration. Finally, place three heads on top of the configuration to summon the Wither.

This mob is extremely dangerous as it will shoot explosive Wither skulls towards you. The best way to tackle the beast is by fighting in a tight cave system. This will hamper their movement and give you more time to regain health.

