5 best tips and tricks to defeat the Wither in Minecraft

The Wither is one of the most difficult Minecraft mobs to defeat. It is one of the boss in the game like the Ender Dragon. It is one of the most unique mobs as well since players have to manually summon it with soul sand blocks and wither skull heads. Due to this, it can be summoned anywhere in the world.

Many Minecraft players who encounter the Wither for the first time are instantly terrified by its sheer strength. Not only is it strong in terms of its attacks, its health constantly recovers if players are not consistent in damaging it. Luckily, there are a few ways to easily defeat the beast and obtain the rare Nether Star.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 tips to defeat the Wither in Minecraft, ranked

5) Use enchanted weapons

Both melee and ranged weapons need to be enchanted in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players fight the Wither, they need to be skilled in both melee and ranged combat. After the beast reaches half health, it creates a shield against all ranged attacks, forcing them to attack with swords or axes. Hence, both the bow and the melee weapon of choice must be enchanted.

The Infinity enchantment on the bow and Sharpness enchantment on the sword or axe will help players quite a lot since they need an infinite number of arrows and the maximum power out of their melee weapon.

4) Carry a lot of golden apples

Golden apples will help players a lot during the fight with the Wither in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Of course, players will be taking a lot of good food items with them to keep themselves alive during the fight. However, they must also take golden apples that will give them extra hearts of health. Since the Wither is arguably the strongest mob in the game, they will need all the help they can get.

Moreover, the Wither's explosive skulls apply the 'Wither' status effect, which gradually depletes a player's health by blackening their hearts. This is when golden apples can literally save their life.

3) Use milk buckets

Milk buckets will remove the Wither status effect from players in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, if players are hit by the mob's explosive skull bullet, they will be affected by the Wither status effect. This is an extremely dangerous status and will deplete their health, along with blackening the health bar. This will prevent them from knowing how much health they have left.

This is where the milk bucket can come in handy. When players drink from it, it removes all the status effects, both positive and negative. Hence, it can save them from the Wither status effect.

2) Summon the Wither in a closed space

Try to spawn the Wither in a confined space and create a narrow pathway to walk in during the fight in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Wither has a tendency to follow the player and keep attacking them with explosive wither skulls. To prevent this, gamers should always try to fight the beast in a confined place where the mob is unable to move as quickly. Though the Wither will still be able to break through blocks and try to follow them, its movement speed will be slow.

Ideally, players must create an entire path of the fight underground. They can fashion out a place where the mob will be summoned, connected to a long and narrow hallway where they can run and keep attacking the beast.

1) Trap the Wither inside End island's bedrock fountain (Java Edition only)

Trap the Wither underneath the bedrock fountain in the End realm in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

If players want to simply kill the Wither without a proper fight, they can simply summon the beast underneath the bedrock fountain on the main End island. In Java Edition, the Wither cannot break or go through bedrock blocks. Hence, it gets completely stuck and won't be able to attack the player at all.

