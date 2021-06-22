How to survive on a Skyblock world in Minecraft

Skyblock Survival is one of the oldest and most popular custom maps in Minecraft.

As seen in the image above, Skyblock is a challenge mode that spawns the player on a tiny island in the middle of an endless void. Obviously, any players or items that fall into the void will be lost forever.

Most Skyblock worlds have similar instructions on how to progress. Players who struggle in Skyblock can follow the instructions in this article before giving up on some potential fun.

How to progress in a Skyblock world in Minecraft

The beginning of an efficient Skyblock world in Minecraft (Image via apkpure)

Most Skyblock worlds provide the player with a few things at the start: a lava bucket, a water bucket, and a tree.

The first thing the player should do on a Skyblock world is create a cobblestone generator. As seen in the image above, a cobblestone generator can be made by digging one hole for lava and two holes for water. Once the middle block is broken, the water and lava will connect, creating an infinite cobblestone generator.

The player can then use this cobblestone generator to place blocks around the tree. This will ensure that the saplings will not fall into the void, which could completely ruin the Skyblock world and prompt a restart. Once the saplings are replanted, the player will have a consistent supply of wood.

Most Skyblock worlds either provide the player with two water buckets or ice blocks. To create an infinite water source, the player can create a 2x2 hole of water. They will need to get water from the cobblestone generator to do this.

Most Skyblock worlds will also grant the player some crops, which should be planted around the water from the cobblestone generator or water source. This can be done by crafting a hoe with the wood that was recently gathered.

The next most important creation in Skyblock is the mob farm. This is necessary to collect bones, string, redstone dust, iron ingots, potatoes, and carrots. These items are all extremely useful.

Once the mob farm is created, the player can start to spawn zombie villagers and cure them to begin trading. This is essential to progress to the next level in Skyblock.

The video above explains the most efficient ways to progress through the early, mid and late game in the Hypixel Skyblock mode.

