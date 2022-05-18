How to tame a fox in Minecraft 1.18

Foxes are passive, shy mobs that are quite hard to catch in Minecraft. Minecraft has many mobs that will be scared of the player. These mobs will run away if players approach them. Hence, if players want to tame these mobs, they will have to be careful and patient. However, these mobs are not tamed normally and will need a bit of effort.

Usually, if a player tames a mob, that mob will trust players and won't run away. Some mobs like wolves and cats will even follow players wherever they go and will connect with the player more. However, foxes are different in nature, even when they are tamed.

Steps to tame a fox in Minecraft 1.18

1) Find two foxes in Taiga biome

Foxes are commonly found in all kinds of taiga biomes in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

In order to tame these mobs, players will first need to find two of them and breed them. These mobs are usually found in all kinds of Taiga biomes. They will be orange or white in color, depending on the type of biome. Players have to be really careful and sneaky all the time while approaching these mobs to make sure that they don't spook them.

2) Making a pen for them and breeding them

Players will need to trap two of them and breed them with sweet berries (Image via Minecraft)

The hardest part is getting two of these mobs into an enclosed pen and breeding them with sweet berries. These mobs are quite shy and will run away the moment players release them from sneak mode. Hence, to catch them, players can either use a lead or a boat. They can create a pen with blocks or fences and get two of them together.

Once this is done, players need to gather sweet berries from the biome itself and feed the same to these mobs for them to enter into 'love mode.' Once they breed, the baby will spawn. This particular baby fox will essentially be tamed. Even though the player has fed sweet berries to both adult mobs, they will still run away from the player, but the baby won't, even if the player is not in sneak mode.

3) Getting rid of adult foxes or using lead on the baby

Players can either kill or lead baby mobs, otherwise they might run away with parent mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Even after a tamed baby is born, they will still follow their parents, and if the parents run away from the player, the babies will follow. Hence, players can either kill both the parents and keep the baby, or simply capture the baby using lead and take them. Although it is a cruel method, this is the only way to tame the mob.

