How to perform a CPS test in Minecraft

A CPS test within Minecraft is typically used to test how many times a player can click per second within the game. The speed a player can click at directly correlates with PvP performance, which critical for success while playing Minecraft PvP servers.

High CPS has been and will always be advantageous within Minecraft 1.8 based PvP. This is primarily due to the greater chance of getting the first hit in a fight or being able to keep enemies locked inside a deadly combo.

There are several ways in which players can perform CPS-related tests. However, the best and most accurate method is to analyze CPS directly within Minecraft. This is typically achieved through using specific types of specialized Minecraft PvP game clients.

The best way to test clicks per second in Minecraft

Downloading a PvP Client for Minecraft

The first step towards initiating an accurate Minecraft CPS test is installing a popular PvP client, such as Badlion or Lunar Client.

With these game clients, players can utilize a variety of different PvP related mods that come equipped directly into the client. One useful mod built into the most popular PvP clients allows for direct CPS analysis within the game itself.

Launching a PvP Client

Lunar Minecraft PvP client launcher page

Upon downloading and installing a PvP client, a new game launcher will be created. To launch the actual game from this specific client (Lunar client in this case), players need to click the green button at the screen's center.

With the Lunar client specifically, players can also change the game version by pressing the arrow on the side of the launch button.

Using a PvP Client for a CPS test in Minecraft

A world will need to be joined with a dedicated PvP Minecraft game client

Once a PvP client has been launched, players will need to join a single-player world or a multiplayer Minecraft server world to conduct the CPS test.

After loading into a world, players should observe a noticeable difference in their typical HUD.

Onscreen, new options such as toggle sprint, keystrokes, and potentially more (depending on the client installed) should be clearly visible.

A CPS test tool can be accessed through the client menu

If CPS is not visibly displayed upon joining a world, it can be enabled manually through the client menu.

This can easily be done by pressing the right shift key on the keyboard, bringing up an interface that allows players to select specific mods that they would like to enable. In this instance, players should look for "CPS" related mods and enable them.

Enabling the CPS mod to conduct a test

After enabling all related CPS modifications within the PvP client, players can press the Esc key to return to Minecraft.

Now, a CPS counter should be clearly visible on the screen. This will let players know the CPS they are currently clicking at while playing normally.

As shown highlighted, there is a current CPS rate of 12

Conclusion

Installing a PvP client allows players to consistently and effortlessly monitor their current CPS, giving them a potential edge in PvP combat.

Ultimately, this allows for better practice and success in Minecraft server gamemodes that revolve heavily around PvP, such as many of the best factions servers.