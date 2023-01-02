How to tame foxes in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft 1.19, several mobs can be tamed, including foxes. Taming is an in-game mob mechanism that lets you befriend certain creatures. Since you are completely alone in the vast game world, these friendly mobs can give you company.

Foxes are slightly uncommon mobs in the game since they only spawn in biomes like Taiga, Grove, and other forms of the former. Moreover, they are extremely shy and will run away when you approach them. Hence, taming them is not the easiest job in Minecraft 1.19.

Here are the steps to ensure that you successfully tame a fox.

Steps to tame foxes in Minecraft 1.19

1) Find two or more foxes

Find two or more adult foxes in the Taiga forest in order to breed and spawn a baby fox in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

First, you must try to find two or more foxes in your world. As mentioned above, they can be found in biomes like Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Old growth Pine Taiga, Old growth Spruce Taiga, and Grove.

However, it is important to find two or more of them since one alone cannot be tamed normally. Moreover, you should have sweet berries or glow berries to breed them.

2) Trap two foxes in a pen and breed them

Trap two foxes in an enclosed pen in order to breed them easily in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Since foxes are extremely shy mobs, breeding them can be a difficult task. Hence, you can create an enclosed pen to trap two of them so that they don't escape while you try to feed them berries. You can either catch them by sneaking and placing a leash on them or trapping them in a boat and rowing it into the pen.

Once two foxes are inside the pen, you can feed them sweet or glow berries. Both mobs will enter 'love mode' and mate with one another. After they breed, a kit will spawn, and you will get some XP points for the breeding process. This particular baby fox will essentially be tamed and will trust you.

3) Get rid of adult foxes and take the baby fox

Players can leash baby foxes to stop them from fleeing with their parents in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

After the breeding process is complete, you will have a baby fox that will trust you and act as a tamed mob. It will not run away if you approach it and will help you fight enemies.

However, since the tamed fox is still an infant, it will prefer to follow its untamed parents. Hence, it will essentially act as one as well.

Once the tamed baby fox matures, it will no longer run anywhere and help players in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

To prevent this, you can either put a leash on the baby fox, so it does not run away with its parents or kill the adult foxes. Once it matures, it will no longer follow its parents.

