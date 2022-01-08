How to unlock achievements in Minecraft Bedrock

Like many other games, Minecraft likes to guide its player base through their in-game journey. While Minecraft's Java Edition uses "advancements" for this purpose, a similar system is used in Bedrock Edition, known as the "achievement" system. Achievements guide new players through the basics of Minecraft and reward them for completing certain tasks that contribute to their learning curve in the game.

While there is a natural path toward acquiring most achievements, some require specific conditions to be fulfilled before awarding the player with the achievement. The latest version of Minecraft Bedrock has a total of 118 achievements, which is significantly more than its Java counterpart.

Achievements in Minecraft Bedrock vary in difficulty and can also be categorized. Some achievements can be acquired almost immediately, and require minimal work. This includes the “Getting Wood” achievement, which requires the player to chop wood using the only weapon available to them when they spawn: their fists

On the other end of the spectrum, however, there are achievements like “The End... Again…” which required the player to kill and then respawn the Ender Dragon, both of which are difficult tasks.

Obtaining achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Players can start earning achievements as soon as they spawn into Minecraft’s vast world. As mentioned above, earning achievements required players to complete certain tasks, which allow them to progress through their Minecraft journey. Each achievement can be earned just once in any Minecraft world.

A freshly generated survival world is necessary for earning any achievement. It is imperative that the world has cheats disabled. Additionally, if the world has creative mode enabled or the world generation is “flat” and the game saves at any point, achievements are permanently disabled. Players will be unable to turn achievements on even if they change to survival mode using commands.

These measures are taken to ensure an authentic vanilla Minecraft experience. This holds true for all trophies or achievements on any platform.

Achievement tracking via Microsoft and PlayStation accounts

Minecraft is popular on all platforms

Another factor to consider is the player’s Microsoft account. Excluding the Playstation 4 version of the game, achievements on every other platform are tracked using the player’s Microsoft account. This means that achievements cannot be earned if the player is not logged into their Microsoft account. However, it is interesting to note that the game can still be played.

On the PlayStation 4 edition of the game, trophies are tracked using the player’s PlayStation Network account and can be earned whenever the player is connected to the Network. If not, the trophies are stored as local saves, and automatically synchronize when the player connects to the Network.

Note: Players can check their achievement/trophy progress via the following methods:

Xbox application or an Xbox

A PlayStation 4 or the PS application

The “Profile” tab in the game’s menu.

