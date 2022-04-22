How to update Minecraft realm in 2022

Minecraft Realms is an awesome feature offered by the game. With it, players can start an online server for themselves and their friends. It's not as massive as some of the well-known servers, like the Dream SMP, but it is great for gamers to use with their friends and family. It allows one owner and 10 friends to join.

Players can maintain these realms for as long as they want. They can start a realm and have it going indefinitely if they choose to pay the subscription fee every month. However, that does pose one problem.

Over the years, Mojang has released several updates, usually one or two a year. For example, if someone started a realm in March of 2020 and still had it today, they would've seen three updates so far. How might they update their realm? Here's the answer.

Complete guide to updating a realm in Minecraft

The simple answer is to update the game. The original game version will dictate the realm one. Since it is an online server, players can join whenever but will be joining one person's game.

If the owner has not updated their game, the Minecraft realm will not be updated either. This can cause problems as many updates feature extensive bug fixes. Regardless, players often want to try out the new features that come in major updates on their realms.

It's a simple enough solution and here's how to go about it. In Pocket Edition, the app will usually atumatically update. However, if it doesn't, players can visit the App Store, Google Play Store or wherever apps are downloaded.

A subscription comes with rewards (Image via Mojang)

On the Minecraft page of the store (or the updates section), there will be an option to update the game. Once it's complete and the realm is loaded, it will be on the latest version.

For Xbox users, it also usually downloads updates automatically. If it doesn't, players can visit the Microsoft Store or the update section of the "My Games & Apps" tab.

PlayStation users can do the same, though the terminology will differ slightly. On Nintendo Switch, if it hasn't automatically updated, it will prompt players to do so when they try to open the game.

On a computer, it can vary widely. The most common method is by going to the place where apps are downloaded and looking at any pending updates. On a PC, this is the three-dot button on the Microsoft Store.

