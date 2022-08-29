How to upgrade your gear easily in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has one of the most beautiful open worlds in all of gaming. However, it is also one of the most dangerous. Whenever a player steps out of the safety of their house or fence, they are exposed to elements like hostile mobs and negative status effects.

Due to the existence of these dangers, players are required to be equipped with a strong set of armor, weapons, and tools at all times. Besides this, each piece of gear has a durability meter and can wear out with time. This calls for gear upgrade.

Minecraft 1.19: The easiest methods to level up weapons, tools, and armor

There are six stages or varieties of gear that Minecraft players can find or craft during their adventures. Each stage consists of a different base resource, with which the gear piece is made.

These resources are wood, stone, iron, gold, diamond, and netherite. Aside from this, players can also find armor sets made from chainmail and leather. However, these cannot be upgraded.

Out of the six stages of weapons in Minecraft, only five contribute to the process of upgrading. Gold weapons, armor, and tools are faster and more efficient as compared to every other gear stage, even wood. However, they have a significantly lower durability value compared to the gear stages.

Gear upgrades can be done in two phases. The first phase is simply crafting a better variant of the given weapon, armor set, or tool, and involves gearpieces that are made of wood, stone, iron, and diamond. When a player spawns in the Minecraft world, they only have their fists as both a weapon and a tool.

Their fists are used to punch trees, break logs, and make planks from them, which are then converted into wooden tools and weapons. After that, the player can mine cobblestone from any deposit of stone around them, thus acquiring the “stone age” advancement and making stone weapons. Stone gear is then followed by iron weapons and tools.

However, unlike stone and wood, players use iron to make armor sets in addition to tools and weapons. Iron gear is the most commonly used gear in the players' early and mid-game engagements.

Towards the late-game, diamond starts to take over. Diamond gear is significantly stronger and more durable compared to iron. This is the last stage of upgrades that players can carry out before needing a smithing table.

Upgrading from diamond to netherite

Netherite gear is, by far, the best resource to make gear in Minecraft. Aside from being the most durable material in the game, it also has the ability to withstand fire. This means that players need not worry about losing their gear if they fall into lava.

Their lives, however, will still depend on their armor and quick wits. Enchanting netherite gear can make the player virtually invincible within the game.

In order to craft netherite gear, however, players will need a smithing table. Smithing tables help the player turn diamond gear into netherite gear. Before that, players will need to procure a decent amount of netherite ingots. These are made by mining and smelting one of the rarest ores in the game: ancient debris.

Ancient debris gives netherite scraps when smelted. These scraps are then combined with gold ingots to craft netherite ingots. Finally, players must take a single piece of their diamond gearpiece and combine it with one netherite ingot in a smithing table. This will transform that diamond gearpiece into its netherite counterpart.

