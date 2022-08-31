How to use auto-clicker in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, there are many instances where players need to click the left mouse button as quickly as possible.

The left mouse click essentially enables gamers to use any tool or weapon towards a block or a mob, respectively. When players need to click the mouse buttons quicker than they physically can, an auto-clicker can greatly help them.

When players are on multiplayer servers, there are several minigames in which players need to left-click as quickly as possible to gain an advantage over others.

However, many servers and public multiplayer worlds consider auto-clickers an illegal method to gain an advantage. Hence, gamers must always use this trick responsibly.

Steps to get and use auto-clicker in Minecraft

1) Search and download an auto-clicker

OP Auto Clicker website can be accessed to download the application (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, players must understand that the auto-clicker is a separate app that will not only work in Minecraft but will also work across the entire operating system.

Users can simply search for "auto-clicker for Minecraft" and select the website called "OP Auto Clicker". This is one of the simplest and most effective auto-clicker software to use.

Once users head to the website, they can simply hit the orange-colored download button to use it on their Windows PC. If they are on MacOS or Android, they will find download links for them on the same page.

2) Installing and tweaking the settings

Only the click interval settings should be tweaked for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

The application is fairly small and will quickly run without any installation. After users open the application, a small dialog box will pop up with loads of settings and information.

The first section will show and determine how fast the clicks will register. By default, it will be set to 100 milliseconds, which will give about 7 to 8 clicks per second. However, the number of clicks can be increased by reducing the milliseconds.

These are the only settings that players should tweak since everything else should be on default. Also, players must know that once this application is open, they must not press the "F6" button until they are inside a world and ready to use the auto-clicker.

3) Using and stopping the auto-clicker in a world

Auto-clicker speeds up and automates the mining process in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After the auto-clicker application is tweaked, players can normally open the game and enter a world to test it.

When they press the "F6" button, the auto-clicker will start working and players will notice that their character's left hand will vigorously move. Players can toggle the auto-clicker by pressing the "F6" button only.

Once they are done playing the game, they can simply close the application so that they don't activate the auto-clicker again by accidentally pressing the 'F6' button.

Disclaimer: Many servers consider auto-clickers to be illegal; hence, players are warned beforehand. They may only use auto-clickers if they know the server rules properly or if they are in single-player worlds.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar