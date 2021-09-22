How to use a conduit in Minecraft

Conduits in Minecraft are essentially the beacon blocks of the sea. Players within the beacon range gain certain skill advantages by touching the water or even by rainfall.

In addition to being crafted using eight nautilus shells and a Heart of the Sea, Conduits require setup to activate. However, the benefits are well worth the effort, especially for Minecraft players dedicated to underwater exploration and construction.

Once players have their conduit in hand, they'll need to create the appropriate frame to house the peculiar block. Players should plan and stock up on prismarine and sea lantern blocks to house their conduit.

Creating a conduit frame in Minecraft

Pictured is a relatively basic conduit frame, but these designs can be expanded (Image via Mojang)

To properly activate a conduit in Minecraft, it must be placed in the center of a 3x3x3-block area of water. This can include water source blocks, flowing water, or waterlogged blocks.

This wet area must be contained in the basic frame of the conduit, which must be arranged in three blocks of 5x5 open squares around the conduit. The frame must also be made of prismarine, dark prismarine, or sea lantern blocks (stairs and slabs won't work here).

A standard conduit frame without any additional block construction (Image via Mojang)

Conduit frame construction in Minecraft requires a minimum of 16 blocks to create an effective range of 32 blocks. The more blocks included into the structure, the more range the conduit's effects extend. They can reach as far as a 96-block radius with a frame constructed of at least 42 blocks.

Completed frames also assist players by attacking hostile underwater mobs within eight blocks of the conduit.

Effects of conduits vary depending on their housing structures (Image via Mojang)

Once the frame has been constructed and the conduit placed in its center, Minecraft players should find their conduit block activated. It should be open and rotating. It will also begin drawing in particles and emit a light level of 15, similar to a beacon block underwater.

Players will be affected by "Conduit Power." It provides a great buff with abilities such as Water-Breathing, Night Vision, and Haste within the conduit's range. Even touching the water or the rainfall in range would work. Conduit Power is a lifesaver for Minecraft players hoping to dig, build, or battle underwater.

