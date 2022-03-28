How to use crossplay in Minecraft Dungeons

While exploring dungeons and battling baddies in Minecraft Dungeons is fun, playing with friends makes it even more enjoyable and rewarding.

The game supports cross-platform play between consoles and computers. Regardless of whether players are enjoying the game on a console or a PC, they'll be able to battle mobs and loot gear with their fellow heroes.

The process of accessing cross-platform play has been made incredibly simple, allowing players to maximize playtime and minimize the need for setup and semantics.

Using in-game crossplay in Minecraft Dungeons

Thanks to intuitive crossplay, players can easily dive into each other's games and get right to battle (Image via Mojang)

Before accessing Minecraft Dungeons' cross-platform play, players will need to ensure that their game has been updated to the latest version. If players' versions of the game are not compatible, they won't be able to connect with each other in most situations.

Players should ensure that their version is up to date (the most recent version is 1.13.1.0 as of March 2022) and then dive into the game's menu. In most situations, cross-platform play will be active by default, but players on PlayStation consoles can enable or disable crossplay manually.

Crossplay on the PlayStation editions of Minecraft Dungeons can be toggled by navigating to "Game Settings" and clicking on "Configure Online Play."

On other consoles, crossplay will remain enabled, which means players only need to connect with others. These players shouldn't be inhibited by platform constraints at all.

Once Minecraft Dungeons heroes have their crossplay enabled, they can follow the steps below to host an online game with friends on any platform:

Select "Online Game" from the menu. Players can use the shoulder buttons on their controller to alternate between hosting online or offline games. Once the menu shows up, players should select "Start Online Game." Players will now be at their base camp. Players can now send invitations (via their friends menu) to their fellow players or wait for their friends to jump into their game session. Once your fellow heroes have joined, simply head to the mission map and select a dungeon to head to. Players can bring fellow heroes on unlocked missions even if their friend hasn't unlocked the mission themselves yet.

That's all there is to it. All of the crossplay functions are essentially performed in the background as players connect to the host.

There's no need to pick specific players on certain platforms. Simply open the host session and allow the game's crossplay feature to work its magic for you.

