How to use fire aspect enchantment in Minecraft

The fire aspect enchantment is a handy spell for swords in Minecraft. This particular powerup not only helps players fight hostile mobs more efficiently but also has some other uses. It is a common enchantment, so it can be applied even with a lower-level enchanting table.

Enchantments are special powerups that help users in several situations while they survive in the game's vast world. They can be applied to several gears and items that gamers carry and use.

The fire aspect and many other powerups are combat-related and help them fight better hostile mobs. However, individuals can also use it in other situations.

Ways to use the fire aspect enchantment in Minecraft

Obtaining fire aspect

First, players will have to apply this powerup to a gear to use it. It is a sword-exclusive enchantment and can be easily applied to it through an enchanting table or an enchanted book. There are two levels of this powerup in terms of strength.

What does the enchantment do?

This powerup essentially sets mobs (except a few Nether mobs) and users on fire when they are hit with the enchanted sword. The first level deals four seconds of damage with two and a half hearts, while the second level hands out 8 seconds and four and a half hearts of damage.

Help fight hostile mobs better

A zombie on fire from the sword (Image via Minecraft)

This is a great way to deal extra damage to hostile mobs even when the gamers are not directly involved in the fight. When combined with the continued attack from users, the overall attack damage increases exponentially, giving them an edge over their enemies.

Players must remember that other mobs hit by the sweeping edge of the sword do not burn, and only the targeted mob or individual burns from the enchanted sword. Also, this does not work on Nether mobs, except Piglins, Hoglins, Skeletons, and Enderman.

Cooking raw meat directly

Cooked pork chops after killing a pig (Image via Minecraft)

Another great use of this powerup is that it can be used to cook raw meat without even using a furnace. All gamers know that raw meat needs to be cooked with a furnace or campfire, but if they kill farm animals with this powerup, they will burn to death, and their meat will be pre-cooked.

Bedrock Edition-exclusive features

Candles can be lit with the enchanted sword (Image via Mojang)

In the Bedrock Edition, players can light candles and campfires with the help of the enchanted sword. They can even activate a TNT block with it, as it has the fire aspect.

