How to use firefly bush as decoration in Minecraft

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Apr 01, 2025 09:40 GMT
There are many ways to decorate an area with firefly bushes. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)
The firefly bush is a new block released with the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop. It was initially released in snapshots and beta/preview versions before eventually arriving in the game officially on March 25, 2025. It is one of the most beautiful blocks since it brings the long-awaited firefly feature to some extent.

Although Mojang Studios did not add the entity itself, the firefly shown as light particles looks stunning in the game. Hence, it is a great block for decorating areas in Minecraft. Here is how you can use the firefly bush as a decoration in the sandbox title.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. There could be other ways to use firefly bushes as a decorations as well.

Ways to decorate areas using the firefly bush in Minecraft

Surround the base with firefly bushes

You can surround the entire base with firefly bushes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)
One of the best ways to decorate an area using firefly bushes is to surround the entire base or structure with the new vegetation block. As the image shows, the villager's hut is surrounded by firefly bushes. It looks stunning since loads of firefly particles appear around the hut at night. The firefly bushes themselves have glowing pixels that light up during the day and night.

This will allow players to create a magical atmosphere around any structure simply because of the firefly particles at night, which can be perceived as fireflies or magical dust particles that glow.

Use candles with firefly bushes

Candles can spawn-proof the area while keeping the dim ambiance for firefly bushes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)
While the previous method shows you how to surround the entire base with firefly bushes, this is a more secure way to decorate an area with the new block.

Here, place candles between rows of firefly bushes. Though the new block has glowing pixels and particles, it does not emit any actual light in the environment. This means that hostile mobs can still spawn near it and attack you. The firefly bush looks most beautiful when it is pitch dark, as its pixels and particles glow more.

To prevent hostile mobs from spawning while maintaining a dark ambiance, use candles in between with firefly bushes. They will shine ample light on blocks to stop hostile mobs from spawning, and the dim lighting will not outshine the firefly bushes.

These are some of the best ways to decorate a place in Minecraft using firefly bushes.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
