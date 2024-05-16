How to use Minecraft redeem codes

Minecraft codes are normally given out as part of a promotion or large event related to the title. These limited-time codes are normally associated with in-game content such as worlds (in the case of the NERF crossover or Camp Enderwood map) or character creator items, such as the newly revealed Twitch, TikTok, and creeper faced capes.

These capes are part of Minecraft's 15th-anniversary celebration. This begs the question of how you can redeem the codes that reward these items to you upon redemption.

Steps to redeem Minecraft codes

1) Get a code

The code can be found under "Notifications" if you need to access it again (Image via Twitch)

The first thing you'll need to do to redeem a Minecraft code is find one. Thankfully, that's quite easy to do right now.

There's currently a promotion going on due to the title's 15th anniversary, where watching any Twitch streamers in the game's category will build up watchtime towards a Minecraft Twitch cape code. Make sure to be logged in to the purple platform, though, as an account is required.

Once enough watchtime is accrued in the game's category, a 5x5 code will be sent to your Twitch inbox. There should also be a notification, making it hard to miss when the code appears.

2) Go to the official redeem page

Both of the Bedrock exclusive anniversary capes are at the bottom of the redeem page (Image via Mojang)

Official Redeem Page: https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/redeem

Once the code has appeared and you've copied it, the next step is to head over to Minecraft's official website. It looks a bit different right now due to the anniversary event, featuring an interactive element with Easter egg wallpapers and even a version of the title's alpha available to play in-browser.

Navigate to the website's code redemption page, and scroll until you find the section for the code you have. There's a section for different versions of the base game and Minecoins, as well as spinoff titles such as the recently discontinued Dungeons and Legends titles.

Most of the character creator item redemption spots are further down the website. The 15th-anniversary cape spots sre all the way at the bottom. The Twitch cape should be the last entry on the page.

3) Redeem the code

An example of where to input a given 5x5 code (Image via Mojang)

Once you've got the code copied, and you've navigated to the website and found the right spot, all you need to do is paste it and hit the green "Submit" button. This will open a secondary page, where you'll be prompted to sign in to a Microsoft account. Sign in to the one that owns your copies of the title. This will link the code you're redeeming with your actual game account.

4) Check in game

The redeemed item should appear in-game after a short wait (Image via Mojang)

Once this process is completed, give it 10 to 15 minutes to fully process. Then, load into the game and check for your content.

If you redeemed Minecoins, they should be available in the Minecraft Marketplace. If you redeemed a code for an item, such as the previously mentioned Twitch cape, it should appear in the character creator.

If it's missing, don't panic. Close the game, and give it a bit longer to process. The items will eventually show up, though it depends entirely on Mojang and Microsoft's servers.