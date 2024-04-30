How to use one player sleep command in Minecraft Bedrock and Java

Ordinarily in Minecraft multiplayer, all players must sleep at the same time to make time jump to the next day. However, what if they don't want their entire multiplayer world/server to go to bed just for time to pass? One simple command can address this question in both Java and Bedrock Edition, and can also operate on multiplayer worlds and on larger-scale servers and realms.

Thanks to the "gamerule" family of console commands, Minecraft players can manipulate several core aspects of the way their worlds/servers work, including mob griefing, whether they keep their inventory upon death, and more. It just so happens that a command under the same category can also determine how many players need to sleep to initiate a change in the time of day.

How to set the One Player Sleep command in Minecraft Java and Bedrock

The One Player Seeping game command in Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

The necessary One Player Sleep command in Minecraft is effectively the same across both editions of the game. However, the Java Edition command is case-sensitive, while the Bedrock iteration is entered in lowercase. Either way, players can enter a command known as playersSleepingPercentage to allow for a One Player Sleep cycle when the percentage value is set to zero.

Minecraft fans can use the following command to allow time to pass when a single player goes to sleep:

Java Edition: /gamerule playersSleepingPercentage 0

/gamerule playersSleepingPercentage 0 Bedrock Edition: /gamerule playerssleepingpercentage 0

The Bedrock version of the sleeping game rule is in all lowercase characters (Image via Mojang)

By setting the "playersSleepingPercentage" parameter to zero, Minecraft will be ordered to change the percentage of players required to shift world time to 0%. This means that any time a player goes to sleep, the time will transition to morning as if everyone in the world or server were sleeping. Meanwhile, anyone not sleeping will still be able to go about their business.

How to set up the One Player Sleep command in Minecraft servers

The One Player Sleep command will also apply on a server, with a caveat (Image via Mojang)

The same command that allows gamers to set the player sleeping percentage in LAN worlds can also be used to impose the percentage on servers. However, the command must be executed by a server administrator or operator who has access to console commands, or the server must have cheats enabled for all players.

On a standard server, anyone can be assigned as an operator/administrator by being added to the server's ops.json file or if a previous operator/admin uses the "/op <playername>" command to provide them with operator or admin status. This is only necessary on servers where standard players can't access cheats or the command console. Otherwise, anyone can enter the command at will.

Regardless of whether a player, admin, or command block executes the command, it will apply to all applicable people on a server immediately. From there, they should be able to enjoy an obstacle-free experience as time passes from a single player going to sleep to transition to daytime.