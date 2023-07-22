How to use PlaySound Command in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.20 has been running for the past two months, and the community is enjoying the new features. Usually, players use various kinds of mods, cheats, and commands to enhance their experience. The PlaySound command, in particular, helps play game sound anywhere, anytime. You need to ensure that your volume is up.

This article is a guide to help you use the PlaySound command in the game.

What are Playsounds in Minecraft?

PlaySounds Command (Image via Mojang Studios)

The PlaySound command allows you to enjoy various kinds of music and noises available in the game. You have the freedom to play these whenever and wherever you please. Conversely, if you need to stop any sound effects from playing, you can use the StopSound command.

To use these commands, you only need to turn on the Cheats in your Minecraft world. Alternatively, you can create a new world, turn on the cheats, and use the commands.

How to use the PlaySound command in Minecraft

Commands to play sound effects in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

You need to open the Chat window in your game to use the commands. Press the 'T' key for the PC and the D-Pad on the console's controller. For the pocket edition, you can press the small chat button at the top of your screen to open the Chat window.

You have to follow the syntax of the command as shown below, along with their meanings:

/playsound <sound> <source> <targets> [x] [y] [z] [volume] [pitch] [minimum_volume]

Sound means the type of sound effect that you want.

Source means the source entity where you want your selected sound effect to be played.

Targets mean the players for whom you want to play this effect for.

x y z is an optional parameter like the rest of them in square brackets. It defines the exact coordinates from where the sound will be played.

Volume (optional) states the audible sphere inside which the sound can be heard.

Pitch (optional) defines the pitch of the sound, which can be low or high between the range of 0.0 and 2.0.

Minimum_volume (optional) determines the minimum range of the audible sphere of the sound effect.

You can choose and play any effect from a list of around 160 sounds in the game. Some examples of the commands that you can use are given below for your reference:

/playsound minecraft:block.chest.open ambient:- This command will play ambient sounds of opening a chest /playsound minecraft:entity.wither.ambient:- This command will play ambient sounds of the wither boss in the game. /playsound minecraft:mob.creeper.death ambient:- This command will play the ambient sounds of the death of a creeper.

You can keep playing around with these sound effects and discover all of them to surprise or scare your friends.