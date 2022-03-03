×
How to use the Quick Charge enchantment in Minecraft

Quick Charge only works on crossbows (Images via Minecraft Wiki)
Modified Mar 03, 2022 10:31 AM IST
There are currently 40 enchantments in Minecraft. Many of them, like Mending I, Unbreaking III, and others, can be applied almost universally to any item. Others are more specific. For example, Channeling can only be put on a trident.

Quick Charge is one of the more specific enchantments available. It can only be put on crossbows. In theory, it could be used on a bow or other projectile weapon, but that's not currently part of vanilla Minecraft. Here's how to use it.

How to enchant with Quick Charge and what it does in Minecraft

Quick Charge is an enchantment that decreases the reload time for a crossbow. It goes up to three levels. There are three main ways to acquire it: enchanting, trading, and in loot.

This can be fished up, but so can all other books, making one of the three Quick Charge books much more difficult to find. It can also be obtained in chests at the following locations:

  • The library in a stronghold
  • Jungle temple
  • Storeroom chest in a stronghold
  • Stronghold altar chest
A book can be found here (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Wiki)
Still, enchanting a book with it or finding a villager that trades it is much simpler. Once players have a Quick Charge book, they can apply it to a crossbow with an anvil.

Just messing around with the new crossbow & enchants Quick Charge, Multi Shot, & Piercing. #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/IiU17p1B1o

This will cost a few levels of XP, but it can make a huge difference for gamers. Quick Charge dramatically changes the reload time. The standard for an unenchanted crossbow is 1.25 seconds. This is how each level changes that:

  • Quick Charge I - one second
  • Quick Charge II - 0.75 seconds
  • Quick Charge III - 0.5 seconds

It ultimately only affects that aspect of the crossbow. However, crossbows fire farther and deal more damage than bows. The only tradeoff is a much slower release, but that's effectively eliminated with Quick Charge.

I finally have a crossbow! With Multishot and Quick Charge 3! #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/AabURHDdCy
Additionally, crossbows can fire arrows of any kind or fireworks, which deal much more damage. With Quick Charge, a crossbow could fire a firework at someone much faster and stronger than a bow with an arrow.

