How to use shaders in Minecraft 1.21.9

Mojang recently released the game drop for Minecraft 1.21.9, The Copper Age. This version includes several new features, such as the copper golem, chest, tools, armor, torch, lantern, bars, chains, and more. It also brings a new wooden shelf block and F3 debug customization. The game's modders have already started updating their mods, shaders, or resource packs to make them compatible with the latest version.
Shaders have always been an important part of Minecraft Java Edition, since they drastically enhance the game's visual fidelity. Though The Copper Age game drop was released a few hours ago, you can already start enjoying the update with shaders.
Here is a guide on installing shaders for Minecraft 1.21.9.
Steps to use shaders in Minecraft 1.21.9
1) Find and download Iris Shaders with Sodium mod
The Iris Shaders Installer must first be downloaded from the official website. It is a mod that allows any shader pack to run in the game. Since Iris and Sodium Mod have a partnership, the installer can be used to install both.
Begin downloading the installer file by clicking the "Download Now" button after visiting the website.
2) Installing Iris Shaders
When you launch the installer, it will identify where the official Minecraft game directory is on your computer and automatically set the most recent version of the game, which is 1.21.9.
You can either install Iris and Sodium or both of those mods with the Fabric mod loader. You must switch the installation type to "Iris + Fabric" if you wish to download and run additional mods afterwards. Installing Iris alone will install Sodium automatically if you only want the shader support and performance increase.
3) Find and download any shader pack for Minecraft 1.21.9
After installing Iris shaders, you can head to Modrinth or CurseForge websites to download any shader pack. These shader packs will be downloaded as zip files, which you don't need to open. The zip files will be directly copied and pasted into Minecraft's official directory.
4) Open modded Minecraft 1.21.9 to open the shader pack folder
Once you download your desired shader pack, you can open Minecraft's official game launcher, select Java Edition, search for "Iris & Sodium for 1.21.9" game version from the drop-down menu, and run the game.
Once the game opens, head into the video settings, which will look quite different because of the Sodium mod. Find "Shader Pack" settings and select "Open Shader Pack Folder." This will minimize your game and open an empty folder where you need to copy-paste the downloaded shader pack.
Finally, head back to the game, activate the shader pack from the settings, and enter a world to enjoy Minecraft The Copper Age with stunning graphics.
