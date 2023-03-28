How to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) Scuffed

The latest Minecraft Championship, known as MCC Scuffed, has been announced. The championship competition will take on an April Fool's Day theme and will resultingly take place on April 1, 2023.

A total of 10 teams, with four Minecraft content creators each, will compete to collect coins in various minigames. Currently, the minigames are yet to be announced, but they may be substantially different compared to other MCC events due to the "scuffed" nature of this championship.

Regardless, the event will take place on April Fool's Day at 8:00 pm British Summer Time. Fans who want to catch the action have a few ways to do so.

As with every Minecraft Championship, fans can watch the event via official channels or those hosted by a myriad of content creators.

Where to watch Minecraft Championship Scuffed on April 1, 2023

Minecraft fans can watch the upcoming championship on the event's official YouTube channel at MCC Live Show.

Additionally, the Twitter account @mccupdate will be posting Twitch and YouTube streams hosted by participating content creators during the event. This Twitter account will also post lead-up streams where the content creators playing in the championship will practice with their teams.

If fans don't use these options, there's nothing wrong with exclusively following their favorite content creator during the event. Considering big names in the Minecraft community like Ranboo, Philza, Tubbo, BadBoyHalo, and more are competing in this non-canon event, their Twitch and YouTube channels are sure to be buzzing.

If fans aren't able to catch the full event on April 1, they should be able to find archived videos on YouTube via the MCC Live Show channel. Moreover, many of the top content creators will obviously be saving their participation in VOD.

Community group NoxCrew also possesses a YouTube channel where MCC recaps are often posted after their conclusion, so it may be worth checking out for highlights and final standings.

In addition to all of the sources listed above, the official @MCChampionship_ Twitter account also keeps tabs on prominent content creators who are participating as well as the unraveling of the championship itself. Fans may also want to keep an eye on this account to see what Minecraft minigames will eventually be declared for MCC Scuffed over the next few days.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



Wonder what the games for this MCC will be... A little False popping off in PKT moment to finish off team announcements day two!Wonder what the games for this MCC will be... A little False popping off in PKT moment to finish off team announcements day two! 🏃🏆Wonder what the games for this MCC will be... 👀 https://t.co/lAFDZp0Riz

When it comes to Minecraft Championships, this particular entry should prove to be quite unusual and wacky. Many of the participants have already changed their usernames to fit the April Fool's Day theme. Even the logo was rendered in a 1:1 aspect ratio, putting it in very stark contrast to the traditional 16:9 ratio ones that have been used in previous championship outings.

More craziness is sure to unfold in the lead-up to April 1. The event itself should be chaotic, so it's definitely a non-canon tournament that fans worldwide won't want to miss.

