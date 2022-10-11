How to watch Minecraft Live 2022 online

Minecraft Live 2022, beginning October 15, 2022, at noon EDT, is one of Mojang's most important events of the year. Fans around the world can watch as the developer announces new features and content coming to the popular sandbox game and its spin-offs.

This year, players will have plenty of ways to watch the upcoming festivities. The live event will be streamed on most social media and video platforms, and it's even possible to take a more hands-on approach via Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Mojang has created a server for Bedrock gamers to join, featuring a carnival map centered around the new inclusions coming to the franchise.

But how does a player watch the event? Fortunately, there are myriad ways to do so.

You can watch Minecraft Live 2022's full event stream on almost any device with an internet connection

This year's live event is as accessible as ever for viewers around the world (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/YouTube)

The process of tuning in to Minecraft Live has been made very easy and straightforward this year.

Fans can catch the event on nearly any device with an internet connection, including mobile, console, PC, and tablet devices. No matter how the festivities are intended to be viewed, there's a method to do so that is both quick and easy.

At 11:30 am EDT, players can enjoy the pre-show in the lead-up to the official start time. Even if fans don't catch this early showing, they'll still be able to enjoy the live event to the fullest.

Steps to watch Minecraft Live 2022

Head to Minecraft.net/live when the event time begins. The full stream will be available directly on the site.

Minecraft possesses multiple video streaming pages that players can access. These can be found on Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube by searching for the official page of the game. Each channel will provide the livestream as well as VOD archives in case you can't catch the entire event.

For a more personal experience, log in to Bedrock Edition as the event begins. To the left of the main menu, there will be a button to join the event's official server. By diving into this server, you can participate in minigames and explore Mojang's carnival map to your heart's content.

In addition to the official event itself, fans can also take part in the Mob Vote. This yearly poll allows players to vote for one of three new mobs presented by Mojang. The winner will be included in a future update sometime in 2023.

The voting window begins on October 14, 2022, at noon EDT and lasts until the live event begins.

Steps to participate in this year's Mob Vote

Much like the live event, you can head to Minecraft.net to cast your ballot for the Mob Vote. After logging in to your account, you should be able to select from the three mobs present on the main page of the site.

For PC users who have the game's launcher installed, the ability to cast your vote will be included in the program once the voting period begins. After opening the launcher, simply select the new Mob Vote option and make your choice. This can be performed for both Java and Bedrock users since the launcher encompasses both versions on PC.

You can enter the official Bedrock server to both commit your vote and watch the live event itself. By entering Bedrock Edition and selecting the server option on the left side of the main menu, you can cast your ballot for the mob of your choosing. You can even watch the winner be declared once the live event begins on October 15, 2022.

With so much to look forward to, players will certainly want to catch Minecraft Live 2022 if at all possible. This is the last major event that Mojang holds to showcase what's in store for next year.

2023 may be a very exciting year for the community. The only way to know for sure is to see the event for yourself.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes