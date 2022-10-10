Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022: All you need to know

Minecraft's yearly Mob Vote doesn't begin until October 14, 2022, but players are already deciding on their picks. The stakes are substantial, with the winner being included in an upcoming content update (likely in early 2023).

For 2022's vote, the Minecraft community will have a choice between three mobs: The Sniffer, the Rascal, and the Tuff Golem. Only one mob will be considered the victor, though the others may appear at a later date, as Mojang rarely discards designs completely. Regardless, in order to make an informed decision, Minecraft fans will want to know as much as they can about their three options before casting their vote.

Not much information is available concerning the three mobs at the moment, but players can find a breakdown of their known details below.

What should Minecraft players know about the three Mob Vote contestants for 2022?

The options for the Minecraft community for the Mob Vote are incredibly disparate, from the ancient Sniffer to the stony Tuff Golem. Each creature is found in different parts of the world and offers something unique for gamers who interact with them. The applications of these mobs may be a huge deciding factor for many fans who plan on making their vote between October 14 and 15 this year.

For example, the Sniffer was the first creature revealed as a Mob Vote contestant. This creature is ancient, and its eggs are found underwater. Appearing similar to a dirt block, the Sniffer prowls the ground for seeds and offers them up to players, and it absolutely loves flowers and other plant life.

Alternatively, there's the Rascal, which is found deep underground. This mob isn't dangerous to players in the conventional sense, and it would much rather play hide-and-seek with them. If a player manages to find a Rascal three times while it's hiding, they'll be bestowed a high-quality item. It's unclear what all of these items may be, but an enchanted pickaxe was the featured gift in the reveal trailer.

There's also the Tuff Golem to consider. This particular critter began as a statue made of tuff that remained motionless. However, once they're activated, these statues come to life and present themselves as decorative centerpieces. Specifically, Tuff Golems will take any item a player gives them and hold them outward on display as they walk around.

It's entirely possible that there's also much more to these three Minecraft mobs that Mojang has not yet revealed. It could be that the developers are holding back on what to show their playerbase until one of the mobs becomes the vote's confirmed victor.

The only way the community will learn more about these critters is by making their voices heard. Be sure to hop on the game's official website, the in-game launcher, or onto Mojang's official Bedrock Edition server to cast your vote for who you hope to win. Beginning on October 14 at 12:00 pm EDT, voting will take place for 24 hours.

