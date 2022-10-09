Top 5 things to know about mobs in Minecraft mob vote 2022

Mojang will announce the results of the new mob vote during the Minecraft Live event on Saturday, October 15. Players will learn all about the new projects that the developers are working on and will also get to vote for their favorite mob between Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem.

Mojang revealed the mobs in three separate videos released each day. Agnes and Jeb introduced these mobs and gave a brief description of them.

The mob vote itself will start on Friday, October 14 at noon and end in 24 hours, giving players plenty of time to mull over their decision. They can either vote from a special server inside Bedrock Edition, on the official Minecraft website, or the launcher.

Let's take a closer look at the mobs and uncover some basic knowledge about them.

5 points about all three mobs in Minecraft mob vote 2022

5) Additional features coming with the mobs

With Sniffer, players will also get new seeds and plants in the game (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

If Sniffer wins the vote, Mojang will also add new seeds and plants directly related to the mob's features.

Unfortunately, Rascal and Tuff Golem will not add any additional features to the game and will only come with their own set of attributes. However, there is a chance that a new type of item showcase system will be released since Tuff Golems hold items in a specific way.

4) How to find them

Sniffer and Rascal can be found naturally, while Tuff Golems can most likely be crafted with tuff blocks (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Sniffers can only be found as eggs inside underwater chests, particularly chests in Underwater Ruins, as mentioned by Jeb. However, nothing has been revealed about how to hatch them in the game.

Rascals can be found in Mineshafts and will run away if approached. Several Rascals can be present in one Mineshaft.

As the name implies, Tuff Golem can be created by players themselves with the help of tuff blocks, though nothing can be said for sure as Mojang has not revealed much about their origin.

3) Appearance

These mobs are quite different from one another in terms of appearance (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Sniffer will have a leafy green top shell with a red bottom body and a yellow nose. As the name implies, this mob will have large nostrils.

Rascal will have a hooded cloak-like skin texture with a tool in its hand and a backpack. The tool and the backpack give it the appearance of a miner.

Tuff Golems will be grayish, similar to what tuff blocks look like. They will also have blueish eyes and red cloth at the back and in front of them.

2) Their basic behavior

All three mobs will be passive in nature, with Rascal being shy (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Judging by all three reveal videos, it is safe to say that all three mobs will be passive. While Sniffer and Tuff Golem can even be friendly with players, Rascal will always be shy due to their basic features of playing hide and seek to reward players at the end.

1) Mob Features

All three mobs have vastly different features (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Sniffers have big nostrils made to find hidden seeds in the ground and dig them out. New seeds can then be sowed to grow new types of plants.

Rascals are shy miner-like mobs that will run away from players, but if the same Rascal is found thrice, they reward players with different enchanted gears, mainly tools.

Tuff Golems will randomly freeze and move around the base. When active, they will pick up different items and move them around. They can also freeze while holding the item.

