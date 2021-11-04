How to zoom in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Visibility in Minecraft isn't usually an issue, but players looking to expand their horizons will be disappointed to find no defined options for a zoom feature. Adding to the issue, most zoom options are Java-specific. Mods and other methods are readily available for Java Edition players, but not so much for Bedrock. There are, however, a few unconventional ways to zoom in on Bedrock Edition.

Zooming in on Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The first method is for Xbox users.

Hold the Xbox button until it vibrates and opens the options There will be options to turn off the console or the controller. In the lower right corner is an option called Magnifier. Click the ‘’View’’ button in the center of the controller to open it. Click ‘’Yes’’ to turn it on. Use the left trigger to zoom in and the right trigger to zoom out. Pan the screen area with the right stick.

Xbox Game Pass For PC @XboxGamePassPC Two worlds, one family



Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition are available now with Xbox Game Pass for PC Two worlds, one familyMinecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition are available now with Xbox Game Pass for PC https://t.co/lsBIwLkZUk

The second method is for PlayStation users.

Press the PlayStation button in the middle of the controller. Open ‘’Settings’’ and find ‘’Accessibility’’. Click the ‘’Zoom’’ option. Click the box to enable it. Go back to Minecraft. Use the PlayStation button + Square button to zoom and the Circle button to cancel the zoom. Use the directional pad to pan around the screen.

There is also a method for Nintendo Switch Minecraft players.

Open System Settings on the Home screen. Select ‘’System’’ from the left pane and then scroll down to ‘’Zoom’’. Click Zoom. Go back to Minecraft. Click the Home button twice to enable Zoom while playing. Select the area to zoom into using either analog stick. Use the ‘’X’’ button to zoom in and the ‘’Y’’ to zoom out. There’s a zoom gauge on the screen. Click the Home button twice to exit zoom.

A spyglass allows all players to zoom in-game. Image via Minecraft

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Finally, thanks to the 1.17 update, there's a method for all players in-game to use a zoom function. Minecraft added copper, which can be used (with amethyst shards, another 1.17 addition) to craft a spyglass. A spyglass can then be used (by clicking the appropriate button) to zoom in on anything in-game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi