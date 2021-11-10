"I think I am gonna go to NYC" - Minecraft streamer Tubbo shares his future plans for streaming

Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Toby “Tubbo” Smith recently expressed his interest in moving to the United States. In a Twitch stream on 5 November 2021, the 22-year-old Minecraft player discussed some projects he would be undertaking in the near future.
He spoke in detail about the places he was going to visit and was quite enthusiastic in speaking to his viewers about his plans.
“I’ve got so much cool stuff I wanna do” - Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo on going to the US
Upon being asked by a viewer in his Twitch chat to stay in the UK, Tubbo refused and said he had “so much cool stuff” he wanted to do. He then went on to describe his projects, starting with an event hosted in Los Angeles by the mobile payment service, Cash app, which he went on to call “cool.”
After that, he talked about going to Arizona to record an EP (Extended Play) with singer, songwriter, YouTube personality, and producer Charles "Charlie" Duncan Green V, also known as CG5.
Tubbo also expressed interest in visiting Chicago upon being asked by a viewer native to the state. He then went on to list five states that he would be visiting in “one stretch” in his journey, which included Florida, North Carolina, New York, Virginia and Vermont. Many of his fans shared their thoughts on his decision on Twitter.
While some fans were excited about his visit to the US, others were gushing over his announcement of recording an EP with CG5.
Tubbo's announcement comes just days after fellow Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ranboo returned to the US after a four-month stay in the UK, where he collaborated on a number of Minecraft themed projects with Tubbo and Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons.
Both Ranboo and Tubbo fans were left contemplating another meeting between the pair, which could happen sooner than expected.
About Tubbo
Toby “Tubbo” Smith is a popular Minecraft player and content creator on multiple platforms. He is an essential part of the popular Minecraft streamer server, the Dream SMP. He recently won the highly coveted Minecraft Championship, and was congratulated by his friends and fans.
He frequently collaborates with other Minecraft streamers like Clay “Dream,” Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons, and Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold. As of November 2021, he has almost 3 million subscribers on YouTube.