"I think I am gonna go to NYC" - Minecraft streamer Tubbo shares his future plans for streaming

Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Toby “Tubbo” Smith recently expressed his interest in moving to the United States. In a Twitch stream on 5 November 2021, the 22-year-old Minecraft player discussed some projects he would be undertaking in the near future.

He spoke in detail about the places he was going to visit and was quite enthusiastic in speaking to his viewers about his plans.

“I’ve got so much cool stuff I wanna do” - Minecraft YouTuber Tubbo on going to the US

Upon being asked by a viewer in his Twitch chat to stay in the UK, Tubbo refused and said he had “so much cool stuff” he wanted to do. He then went on to describe his projects, starting with an event hosted in Los Angeles by the mobile payment service, Cash app, which he went on to call “cool.”

After that, he talked about going to Arizona to record an EP (Extended Play) with singer, songwriter, YouTube personality, and producer Charles "Charlie" Duncan Green V, also known as CG5.

Tubbo also expressed interest in visiting Chicago upon being asked by a viewer native to the state. He then went on to list five states that he would be visiting in “one stretch” in his journey, which included Florida, North Carolina, New York, Virginia and Vermont. Many of his fans shared their thoughts on his decision on Twitter.

dani :) @benson_gang 2 DAYS FOR TUBBO TO GO TO THE US AND IM FREAKING OUT 2 DAYS FOR TUBBO TO GO TO THE US AND IM FREAKING OUT

seven @booblng STARING AT MY CALENDAR, THERES NO WAY ITS ONLY GOING TO BE 2 DAYS UNTIL TUBBO GOES TO THE US STARING AT MY CALENDAR, THERES NO WAY ITS ONLY GOING TO BE 2 DAYS UNTIL TUBBO GOES TO THE US

While some fans were excited about his visit to the US, others were gushing over his announcement of recording an EP with CG5.

Springduo Updates @springduoupdate >> Tubbo is making an EP with CG5 (@/cg5beats) when he gets to the US! >> Tubbo is making an EP with CG5 (@/cg5beats) when he gets to the US!

payton @gnfemeralds more lovejoy music, tubbo ep, george going to florida, tubbo going to the us, ranboo going back to the us, more meetups …. more lovejoy music, tubbo ep, george going to florida, tubbo going to the us, ranboo going back to the us, more meetups …. https://t.co/XrIfrtce4K

blaise @tubgnf TUBBO’S MAKING AN EP WHILE IN THE US????? YOOOOOOO DUDEEEEEE OMFG TUBBO’S MAKING AN EP WHILE IN THE US????? YOOOOOOO DUDEEEEEE OMFG

elle 🪨🧠 @sadcnady TUBBO MAKING AN EP IN THE US WHEN HE MEETS UP WITH CG5???? TUBBO MAKING AN EP IN THE US WHEN HE MEETS UP WITH CG5????

Tubbo's announcement comes just days after fellow Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ranboo returned to the US after a four-month stay in the UK, where he collaborated on a number of Minecraft themed projects with Tubbo and Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons.

Both Ranboo and Tubbo fans were left contemplating another meeting between the pair, which could happen sooner than expected.

Benchtrio Updates!✈️ @benchtwtupdate All of the info we know so far about Ranboo and Tubbo’s US Trip:

-Ranboo is heading back sometime before this thursday

-Tubbo will NOT be going with him

-Tubbo will fly out sometime between Nov 8-11

-Ranboo is going back home to the Bay Area

-Tubbo is going to Los Angeles All of the info we know so far about Ranboo and Tubbo’s US Trip: -Ranboo is heading back sometime before this thursday -Tubbo will NOT be going with him-Tubbo will fly out sometime between Nov 8-11-Ranboo is going back home to the Bay Area-Tubbo is going to Los Angeles

alex @drmalexrgays Tubbo went from “ it’s sad , he’s gone chat :( “ to yelling at us for being sad bc he’s literally going to ranboo in less than a week , TELL YOURSELF Tubbo went from “ it’s sad , he’s gone chat :( “ to yelling at us for being sad bc he’s literally going to ranboo in less than a week , TELL YOURSELF https://t.co/ZwEHGdbk0y

Cricket Crew Updates! 🦗 @cricketwtupdate —> Ranboo will be going back home too Bay Area California, while Tubbo will be going too L.A

—>Tubbo will be heading to the US sometime around Nov. 8th-11th :D!! —> Ranboo will be going back home too Bay Area California, while Tubbo will be going too L.A—>Tubbo will be heading to the US sometime around Nov. 8th-11th :D!!

About Tubbo

Toby “Tubbo” Smith is a popular Minecraft player and content creator on multiple platforms. He is an essential part of the popular Minecraft streamer server, the Dream SMP. He recently won the highly coveted Minecraft Championship, and was congratulated by his friends and fans.

He frequently collaborates with other Minecraft streamers like Clay “Dream,” Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons, and Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold. As of November 2021, he has almost 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul